The US edition of Love Island began earlier this month with quite the unique release schedule that UK fans might not be used to.

But for those across the pond, when is Love Island USA season 7 released? Read on to learn more about the release schedule for the series.

When are new episodes of Love Island USA season 7 released?

The Love Island USA release schedule is quite different to how episodes are released in the UK, with new episodes released every day other than on Wednesdays.

Below is the full release schedule.

Monday - New episode

- New episode Tuesday - New episode

- New episode Wednesday - No episode

- No episode Thursday - New episode

- New episode Friday - New episode

- New episode Thursday - New episode

- New episode Saturday - New episode of Love Island: Aftersun

- New episode of Love Island: Aftersun Sunday - New episode

We'll be sure to keep this page updated should there be any changes to Peacock's release!

Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

How to watch Love Island USA season 7

For audiences across the pond, they can tune into Love Island USA exclusively on Peacock.

It is released on 6pm PT/9pm ET on the streamer in the US.

For those in the UK, Peacock isn't available to use, but as per previous releases, the US series eventually becomes available to watch on ITVX. So watch this space!

Love Island USA is available to watch on Peacock in the US.

