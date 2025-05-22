For the hardcore Taskmaster fans among us, Reggie Watts will be a welcome surprise to The Horne Section TV Show, as Watts was in fact the US Taskmaster, working with Horne on the Stateside version of the Channel 4 hit in 2018.

And while Taskmaster does exist within the Horne Section universe, it would be too confusing to make a niche reference yet again, according to star Alex Horne.

"That's too complicated," Horne told RadioTimes.com and other press. "We might not even mention Taskmaster at all in this series – I should remember but I can't. We kind of deliberately moved away from that."

Explaining how Watts to came to star in the new season, Horne explained: "I really love him, and I loved him before [Taskmaster US] and did stuff with him before and after that. He came over to do [The Horne Section TV Show] and we didn't have him for that long, but we had to sort of grab him.

"It was touch and go for a long time. It's very hard to pin Americans down, they've got a lot of agents. But it was great."

The new season, which kicks off tonight on Channel 4, sees Horne struggling to cope with guests being cancelled during live recordings, the first ever World's Strongest Musician competition, desperate corporate awards and a haunted TV studio, but Horne's on-screen persona is insistent that the show must go on.

"There are not many differences in [season 2]," Horne added. "It's still us making a TV show inside my home. So it's still a TV show about making a TV show. The main difference is on a sort of production point that we've got more comedians in it this time and fewer celebs.

"Gareth Malone is still in episode 1, but there are fewer people like that as [there's] much more of a wider comedy community in this series.

"But also, Reggie Watts has joined the band. This is the main plot point, I'm getting pushed out gradually, but it's not a big narrative struggle."

We can only hope the ship stays afloat!

The Horne Section TV Show season 2 begins on Thursday 22nd May at 10pm on Channel 4.

