"I'm so excited," Ariana told Decider of returning to Fiji for Love Island USA. "Every season of Love Island, in any country, it always brings something new and different and you never really know what you’re going to get until the ball is already rolling, the train has already left the station.

"I find myself in the past watching seasons, maybe the first couple episodes, I’m like, 'I don’t know.' And then by episode three, four, five, I’m hooked. I’m in love with them. I want them to be my best friends. I’m like, 'Please, I can’t get enough.' So I’m just really excited to see what this year’s gonna be like because it’s really anyone’s guess."

But what is there to know about Ariana Madix as she hosts the series once more? Scroll on to find out!

Who is Ariana Madix?

Ariana Madix. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ariana Madix is a TV personality and model, who rose to fame appearing on Vanderpump Rules from 2013 to 2024.

Appearing on the Bravo series spring-boarded Ariana's career, and she has since gone on to take part in Dancing with the Stars in 2023, and made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2024.

Initially only set to star in the role for eight weeks, her run was later extended for another month due to popular demand.

In 2024, Ariana replaced Sarah Hyland as host on Love Island 2024, which opened her up to even more TV work. In October of last year, Ariana had a guest role in ABC's Will Trent, in which she played a fictionalised version of herself, and helps stage an intervention for a friend.

How old is Ariana Madix?

Ariana Madix is 39 years old.

What has Ariana Madix previously starred in?

Alongside being a series regular in Vanderpump Rules, Ariana has appeared on Anger Management, Celebrity Family Feud and Lifetime television film Buying Back My Daughter.

What has Ariana Madix said about hosting Love Island USA?

Ariana Madix in the Love Island USA villa. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Ariana was a big fan of Love Island before her hosting gig and was happy to see people enjoying the series last year.

"I felt really validating that other people connected with this show that I love," Ariana told Bustle ahead of season 7. "I was right about how great this show is all along."

Is Ariana Madix on Instagram?

Yes, she can be followed her on Instagram @arianamadix. At present, she has 2.4 million followers.

Is Ariana Madix on TikTok?

She is! With over 750,000 followers, Ariana can be followed on TikTok @arianamadix.

Love Island USA returns on Tuesday 3rd June on Peacock in the US.

