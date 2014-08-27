Martin Freeman: I found out I’d won my Sherlock Emmy via text… and then went back to sleep

How do you celebrate winning an Emmy? For most of Hollywood, landing silverware at Monday night’s ceremony was an excuse to party the night away at Tinseltown’s lavish after parties. But for best supporting actor in a miniseries, movie Martin Freeman, the news reached him in the middle of the night. Did he crack open the champers? Well, no. Not exactly…

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales earlier today, the Sherlock actor revealed he discovered he’d been crowned winner from the comfort of his own bed thanks to his gig on the London stage playing Richard III.

“I got a text from my American agent and she said ‘you’ve just won’, and I thought, ‘ah, very, very nice’. And then I went to sleep. I woke up to find that Ben had won and that Steven Moffat had won… and that Fargo had also done really well, you know, both shows that I was in that had been nominated did really well so I was very pleased about that.”

Sherlock walked away with three prestigious awards earlier this week, with the show’s star Benedict Cumberbatch named best actor in a miniseries, movie while Moffat picked up the coveted best writing for a miniseries, movie award. All three gongs were for Sherlock’s series three’s finale, His Last Vow, which broadcast in January this year on BBC1 and later in the US as part of PBS’s Masterpiece strand.

“I’m delighted. Really, really pleased,” said Freeman. “Whenever you’re nominated for an award you know you’ve got a chance but I certainly wasn’t banking on it, put it that way.”

