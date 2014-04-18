Accessibility Links

EastEnders spoilers: watch the “There’s a killer amongst them” trailer

See the main suspects acting suspiciously in the brand-new promo

First we had the killing, next comes the investigation…and those Albert Square residents are looking very shifty indeed.

Mere seconds after viewers glimpsed Lucy Beale’s dead body on Walford Common, the BBC aired a promo featuring possible murder suspects. Those who missed it (or those who just want their spines chilled again), can view the ad below. 

And for those who want to know more about what to expect in the upcoming months, here’s what EastEnders’s executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins has to say about the soap’s latest whodunnit:  

“It’s going to run into the 30th anniversary during February next year. But there are some very big curveballs to be thrown at the audience between now and then.

“And in the run-up to Christmas this year, there is a big twist that will make everybody gasp.”

