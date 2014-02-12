Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent: David Walliams on finding an act only he likes

Walliams is looking for an act that he can back – just as long as the audience likes them, the judge tells us in an exclusive interview

David Walliams is hoping that this year’s batch of Britain’s Got Talent auditions offers up an act that he can really get behind.

“That’s what I’d like – an act that only I like,” Walliams tells RadioTimes.com at London’s BGT auditions.

Is this to annoy Simon Cowell – who along with the other judges doesn’t get a vote on David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer choice – or is it because he thinks they’ll be the most deserving act? Find out what Walliams had to say… 







