That is the highest overnight audience in the show's history, surpassing the finale of the celebrity edition back in September (3.7m) and the season 4 finale (3.8m) in May 2024, and also marks a growth of 1 million from the overnight audience of the season 5 opener (3.2m) in April.

It is also significantly larger than BBC One's slot average (2.9m) for the evening and the biggest BBC factual title of 2025 so far.

The figures are expected to grow further, given that the 28-day numbers show episode 1 has risen to 8.3m, nearly half of which is from BBC iPlayer.

Race Across the World blew away Wednesday evening's competition as the other terrestrial channels failed to hit seven figures.

Casualty 24/7: Every Second Counts on 5 came closest with overnight figures of 718,000, followed by ITV's Genius Game (661,000) and a repeat of Pangolins – The World’s Most Wanted Animal (660,000) on BBC Two.

In the slot on Channel 4, an episode of Britain’s Most Expensive Homes returned 597,000.

Caroline and Tom. BBC/Studio Lambert

The season 5 finale of Race Across the World saw the remaining four teams charge towards the finish line in Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India.

Mother-son duo Caroline and Tom started with a lead of six hours and 54 minutes over sisters Elizabeth and Letitia in second place, with young couple Fin and Sioned back in third, and brothers Brian and Melvyn bringing up the rear.

