D'Acampo firmly denied the claims, telling ITV News: "I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

"Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

"I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting."

Since then, D'Acampo hasn't made any new TV appearances, and has been spending time in Malta, where he opened his first international restaurant, Luciano.

He has now told The Mirror: "We have a TV project on for later this year in September. I want to go all around Malta – it's a show called An Italian in Malta.

"The idea is to show everyone all over the world a bit about the country – I want to find the perfect restaurant, the perfect recipe, the perfect spot. I will speak to the local people, what they cook and how they cooked 200 years ago."

It is not currently known where this series is expected to air or which production company it is being produced by. RadioTimes.com has reached out to D'Acampo's representatives for comment.

In the same interview, D'Acampo also said he will soon be seen acting for the first time, playing a part in a currently unknown series.

He said: "My part is this Italian-American mechanic that is always in trouble with the police or always in trouble with the law and then he became a mechanic and he's helping the main character in the show.

"This is acting now, I'm not becoming a real mechanic, I'm useless at stuff like that."

