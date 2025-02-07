The woman, named as Hannah in the ITV report, told ITV News that the comment made her feel "very, very, very small... I felt like Gino, in that moment, was very entitled and he felt very safe. He did not think that was an inappropriate thing to say to me".

In response to the allegations, D'Acampo's legal team told told ITV News: "This allegation from almost 15 years ago has never, until now via a media request for comment, been raised or put to Mr D'Acampo.

"He does not recall it, nor accept that this happened. Mr D'Acampo is horrified to be accused of 'power play' and an 'aggressive act'. He emphatically and unequivocally denies these allegations."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Gino D'Acampo's representatives for further comment.

Gino D'Acampo. Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another woman, who has been anonymised, alleged that while on location for Gino's Italian Express, the TV chef had opened the door in his boxer shorts and "jumped on the bed and was sort of – leg up".

The woman said she felt "disgusted" by the experience. She added: "I think he feels he's in a position of power and he can say and do what he wants. I see it all as quite aggressive, really."

D'Acampo denied this allegation.

In another claim, a woman alleged that D'Acampo made highly sexualised remarks while on set for Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip.

"It should not be up to any crew member, production team member, to constantly walk on eggshells and try and police the behaviour of a grown man," she told ITV News.

ITV News has reportedly seen evidence indicating that concerns were raised with production company Objective Media Group about "several sexualised comments made to members of the team".

Objective Media Group told ITV News that it takes "the welfare and wellbeing of all its production staff and teams incredibly seriously. We have robust protocols and procedures in place for all cast and crew, including on-screen talent, that we review regularly whilst also ensuring that we take into account developments regarding industry wide ‘Duty of Care’ guidelines".

The statement continued: "At the start of all productions our protocols and procedures regarding behaviour, as well as the internal Escalation Procedure for any complaints and issues, are made clear to cast and crew.

"Across all productions we encourage people to raise any concerns at the earliest opportunity either via our welfare executive, through the internal anonymous hotline, or the broadcaster welfare line – all of which are clearly communicated before, and during, production. If there are incidents or complaints reported, we implement our Escalation Procedure and ensure that a full and thorough process is followed in close collaboration with the broadcaster.

"We include behavioural clauses in talent contracts and to further bolster our procedures we have provided behavioural training for on-screen talent to ensure that both OMG and broadcaster protocols, including ITV’s Conduct and Standards Guidelines for on screen personalities policies, are adhered to."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Studio Ramsay, which produced Gino's Italian Family Adventure and co-produced Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, added: "Studio Ramsay have not worked on a series with Gino D’Acampo since 2022.

"Whilst we do not disclose or discuss personnel matters publicly, Studio Ramsay is committed, in conjunction with our broadcast partners, to a safe and professional work environment. We take all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and workplace misconduct seriously, promptly investigate, and take appropriate remedial action when warranted."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to production companies Objective Media Group and Studio Ramsay for further comment.

Responding to all of the claims made in the investigation, Gino D'Acampo said (via ITV News): "I have been told by ITN news that allegations have been made about me acting inappropriately, some dating back over ten years ago.

"I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

"Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

"I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting."

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.