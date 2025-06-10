Told through his unique style, Tom Read Wilson will follow in their footsteps, embracing the historical and cultural essence of yesteryear.

The synopsis continues: "Throughout his Grand Tour, Tom will be educated in the finest of dining skills and etiquette, his teacher, a Parisian Countess with familial links to Marie Antoinette.

"Fencing and sculpting will be a few of the more physical skills, like those callow youths before him, he’ll also need to master on his journey of enlightenment.

"En route from Paris to Rome, he will navigate the treacherous Alpine crossings, before arriving in Venice and donning a bejewelled mask for the world famous Carnevale di Venezia, an unmissable event for the Grand Tourists – and a way for the aristocratic classes to indulge in hedonistic pleasure – before straightening his collar and heading to the art galleries of Florence, and the architectural wonders of Rome."

Tom Read Wilson. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Over the years, audiences have been treated to different grand tours, with Prime Video's The Grand Tour deviating from its traditional roots.

While trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May's series involved extensive travel likening to a grand tour, it wasn't necessarily always the journey of art and culture that Tom Read Wilson will set out on.

Interestingly in the three-parter, Tom will document his journey by recording footage on his Super 8 camera, "offering a modern-day perspective on four centuries of culture, history and change".

On filming this series, Wilson said: "The route of the Grand Tour is dotted with enchantments of every kind: romantic, artistic, environmental, and culinary!

"It is a path I have always longed to trample. I am so happy to be able to embark on such a historic continental voyage with 5."

Meanwhile, Kit Morey, commissioning editor, unscripted, 5, added: "We are delighted to bring The Grand Tour with Tom Read Wilson to our 5 audience.

"This series promises to be a captivating blend of historical exploration and cultural immersion, and with Tom's distinctive charm and insightful storytelling, this is without doubt a fresh and engaging perspective on the history of leisure travelling."

The Grand Tour with Tom Read Wilson is coming to 5 soon.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.