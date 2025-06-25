The tragic news of his death was announced by his family in a post on his official Instagram account.

"We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21st June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace," the statement read.

"Eden blazed through life with charm, mischief and a fire that was entirely his own, magnetic, stylish, sharp, impossibly handsome and always up for the adventure," it continued.

"He championed people with sincerity, humour and encouragement, always wanting others to feel seen at their best.

"To know Eden was to be caught in his orbit - fun, unpredictable, vivid and full of life. He stood proud, laughed loudly and lived as only he could. We’ll carry his spirit with us always.

"We ask for privacy as we find our way through this loss, and thank you for your love and kindness."

Blackman announced his exit from Celebs Go Dating back in March, stating a desire to focus on other projects.

He wrote on Twitter at the time: "I'm immensely proud of the show's success but after four great series, it's now time for me to fully commit to my other projects.

"I'm thankful to everyone at Lime Pictures and C4 for the opportunity, I've had a great time and following the best rated series to date, wish them nothing but more success for the show moving forwards."

Many Celebs Go Dating stars paid tribute to Blackman by commenting on the post, with Bobby Norris (season 3) writing: "I'm so sorry to hear this... I will always remember both the on screen and off screen time we spent together spending 3 months filming CGD together xx".

Current Celebs Go Dating love gurus Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson, who served as Blackman's successors, also paid tribute to the star.

Brunson wrote: "Sending love and deepest condolences. I never met Eden, but we were forever linked through Celebs Go Dating. He showed me kindness when he didn’t have to, and I’ll never forget it. May he rest in paradise."

Meanwhile, Williamson commented: "So sorry to hear this. Eden was always incredibly kind and supportive to me and I am truly so sad to hear of his passing. My love goes out to all of his family and friends."