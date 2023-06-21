With the help of dating coaches Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson - as well as senior client coordinator Tom Read Wilson - six famous faces will aim to find romance when the show airs later this summer.

It feels like mere moments since it was last on our screens during winter 2022, but now Celebs Go Dating is returning once more - and we can’t wait to see what the stars get up to this time!

Among the cohort this time is broadcasting legend Vanessa Feltz, model Lottie Moss and Love Island fan favourite Chloe Burrows.

But who else will be joining them? Read on to find out.

Adam Collard

Age: 27

Known for: Love Island contestant

Twitter: @theadamcollard

Instagram: @adamcollard

First rocketing onto our screens in 2018, bad boy Adam Collard is still on the hunt for The One after two failed attempts on Love Island.

The Geordie star's first stint in the Mallorcan villa five years ago saw him date documentary maker Zara McDermott, and he also found romance during last year's summer series with paramedic Paige Thorne.

After both relationships ended in tears, will Adam be able to find true love with the help of the Celebs Go Dating team?

Chloe Burrows

Age: 27

Known for: Love Island contestant

Twitter: @ChloeBurrows

Instagram: @chloeburrows

Another hopeful who is no stranger to a dating show is Chloe Burrows.

The former financial marketing executive came second on series seven of the show back in the summer of 2021, alongside her then-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran (who is also best pals with current Islander Tyrique Hyde - what a small world!).

But after the couple parted ways last October, Chloe is on the lookout for love once again.

Mark-Francis Vandelli

Age: 33

Known for: Made in Chelsea

Twitter: @MarkVandelli

Instagram: @markvandelli

Mark is best known for being a longstanding cast member of the E4 series Made in Chelsea.

Joining the show back in 2011, Mark has also appeared on shows including Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Juice and Virtually Famous.

Lottie Moss

Age: 25

Known for: Model

Twitter: @LottieMoss

Instagram: @lottiemossxo

A model in her own right, Lottie is perhaps most famous for being the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss.

The star has appeared on the cover of Vogue; posed for magazines including Teen Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, l'officiel, Tatler and Elle, and has also modelled for the likes of Calvin Klein and strutted her stuff on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk.

Lottie also runs her highly successful OnlyFans account.

Spuddz

Age: Late 20s

Known for: Comedian and internet personality

Twitter: @officialspuddz

Instagram: @officialspuddz

A stand-up comedian, vlogger and writer, Spuddz can do it all!

The star has amassed a huge fanbase thanks to his brilliant sense of humour, and shares content on his social media channels of the stunts - which include playing tricks on the unsuspecting public while he poses as a helpful Sainsbury's employee or as a bus ticket inspector.

Vanessa Feltz

Age: 61

Known for: Television and radio presenter

Twitter: @VanessaOnAir

Instagram: @vanessafeltzofficial

A staple on our screens and in our ears, Vanessa Feltz's career spans over 30 years.

The star is a regular on shows such as This Morning, and has her own drivetime radio show on Talkradio and TalkTV.

Vanessa is taking part in the show after splitting from her partner Ben Ofoedu earlier this year. The couple had been together for 17 years, but have since parted ways.

