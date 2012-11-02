The X Factor 2012 rumour mill: has Lucy Spraggan already left?

THE RUMOUR: Comedy singer/songwriter Lucy Spraggan will not only miss her second consecutive live show through illness tomorrow night, thus robbing us of her whimsical version of Umbrella by Rihanna: according to everyone on Twitter, she’ll miss all the others too, as she has left the contest. The drinking woman’s Victoria Wood has not attended any rehearsals, been to any parties or even, God save us, sent any tweets since being signed off by a doctor last Friday with, according to some reports, the top celebrity illness “exhaustion”. According to her former party partner Rylan Clark: “Her health comes first and the show comes second at the moment.”

QUOTE FROM A “SOURCE” WHO PROBABLY DOESN’T EXIST: “It’s completely up to her when she wants to come back to the show and there is no pressure from the producers or anyone else.” (The Sun)

RADIOTIMES.COM TRUTH RATING: 2/5. As previously discussed, we think it would probably suit everyone if Lucy were deemed too ill to continue, but if she has quit they might as well have just announced it. “It is untrue” that she’s already gone, a show spokesperson said this afternoon.