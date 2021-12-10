Reading and Leeds Festival: our guide on how to get tickets, 2022 dates and line-up

Reading and Leeds festivals are two of the UK’s biggest festivals. This year there are more huge acts and – as always – tickets will be in high demand.

Headline acts include the likes of The Arctic Monkeys, Little Simz, Rage Against the Machine and more. We’ll be discussing the line-up in more detail later.

The two festivals run at the same time, over the August bank holiday weekend. Reading Festival takes place in central Reading, at ‘Little John’s Farm’. Meanwhile, Leeds Festival is held annually in Bramham Park, near Wetherby.

The twin festivals were cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 but went ahead in 2021. Headliners included Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Biffy Clyro and Disclosure.

While the rise of the Omicron variant has thrown some doubt over large events and gigs right now, the general feeling currently is that next summer’s festivals will be able to go ahead without issue.

Read on for our full guide, explaining how you can get your hands on tickets to Reading or Leeds festival. They’re both huge events in UK music and well worth attending if you can.

When is Reading and Leeds festival 2022?

The festivals both take place over the August bank holiday weekend, making them a perfect summer-time treat.

Both festivals run from the 26th to the 28th of August, but early bird tickets are available too, for campers who want to go early, from the 24th of August 2022.

A range of tickets is available, including camping tickets, early bird camping tickets, campervan passes, and day passes.

Reading and Leeds festival 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday the 10th of December at 9am. This covers both Reading and Leeds festival.

Some presale events have already run, for those who are involved in schemes from Barclaycard or phone network, Three.

Leeds and Reading Festival | All ticketing options

How much do Reading and Leeds festival tickets cost?

Presale weekend tickets on Ticketmaster are currently selling for £265.45. As the general sale comes online this morning, we expect the same prices to be available. This fee includes camping, but those wanting to take campervans will have to buy a specialised ticket, which will cost a little more. Use the links above to get your tickets.

It’s possible to split the payment up into instalments or to buy day tickets for an individual day. These will cost around £90-100 depending on the day you choose.

Reading and Leeds 2022 line-up: who will be performing?

The headline acts at this year’s festivals include The Arctic Monkeys, Little Simz, Rage Against the Machine and Wolf Alice.

Iconic Sheffield indie-rock band, The Arctic Monkeys are sure to get a warm reception when they play at Yorkshire’s premiere music festival, with revellers travelling from around the UK to see their performance. They’re best known for tracks like ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ and ‘Cornerstone’ and are one of the most popular acts on the UK indie-rock circuit.

Little Simz or ‘Simbi’ – as she is sometimes known – is a London-based rapper who released her first studio album in 2015. Since then, her rise has been meteoric, and she’s a huge booking for Leeds and Reading festivals. She’s best known for songs like ‘I Love You, I Hate You’ and ‘Venom’.

Elsewhere Rage Against the Machine will offer heavy rockers something to look forward to, while Wolf Alice brings a tempting alt-rock angle to the festival line-up.

How to buy Reading and Leeds festival tickets

