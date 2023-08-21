How to get last-minute Reading Festival tickets to see Billie Eilish, The 1975, plus more
With Reading Festival just days away, we tell you how to secure last-minute tickets to see some of the biggest acts in the world at Richfield Avenue.
Picture this: you’ve just finished off a burger and chips with a warm pint of fruity cider, you’re stood in a field with your closest friends, the sun is setting, and you’re waiting for American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish to take to the stage to sing hits like What Was I Made For, Happier Than Ever, and Bad Guy. This all may sound like it’s too good to be true, but it can become a reality this weekend at Reading Festival.
Reading Festival is one half of the Reading and Leeds Festival, a pair of music festivals which share the same weekend and the same line-up, split across two different cities. For example, Reading Festival goers can enjoy indie-rock musician Sam Fender on Friday 25th August, whereas Leeds Festival ticket holders will see him perform the following day on Saturday 26th August.
With festival origins dating back to 1961, Reading Festival is known for its eclectic line-up of musicians, comedians, DJs, and more. But, unlike in the 1960s, the music event has come a long way in terms of comfort... Three UK has partnered with Reading and Leeds Festival as its Official Connectivity Partner, making sure you never miss out on the action.
Three customers can download the free Three+ rewards app for exciting treats such as access to the Three Platform for incredible views of the main stage, charging stations for your phone throughout the festival, and even free ice cream. How’s that for making sure you never miss a beat?
Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster
If it's live music you want, the RadioTimes.com team certainly have you covered; here's how to get Billie Eilish tickets and George Benson tickets.
How big is Reading Festival?
Reading and Leeds Festival takes fourth place in the UK’s largest festival rank, with about 100,000 festival goers flocking to each festival for the weekend. With stages such as Main Stage East, Main Stage West, Radio 1 Dance Stage, Festival Republic Stage, Alternative Stage, and more, there are plenty of places to entertain live music fans this August.
More like this
Is Reading Festival cash free?
When putting together this guide to tell you everything you need to know about Reading Festival 2023, one of the questions that kept popping up was: is Reading Festival cash free? Cashless payment is certainly preferred, and you can use your debit or credit card, as well as apps such as Apple Pay and Google Pay to make payments at plenty of places around the festival. Cash will be accepted at places like merchandise and market stalls, lockers, and luggage drop-off.
Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster
What is the line-up for Reading Festival 2023?
Headlining Main Stage East on Friday 25th August are Loyle Carner and Sam Fender, with Foals and Bicep performing on Main Stage West. Also there on Friday is Mimi Webb, who’s best known for her pop hit House On Fire, as well as Wet Leg and You Me At Six.
Saturday 26th August will see Central Cee and The Killers take to Main Stage East, with The 1975 and Knucks performing on Main Stage West. Fans of indie music will be thrilled to see that Arlo Parks, Easy Life, and Holly Humberstone are also gracing the Reading Festival stage this Saturday.
The final day, Sunday 27th August, is reserved for the worldwide phenomenon Billie Eilish, with Steve Lacy, Declan McKenna, and Rina Sawayama also joining her on Main Stage East. Main Stage West will house Imagine Dragons and Becky Hill for some of the final performances of the weekend.
Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster
We've included Reading and Leeds Festival on our best UK festivals guide, and for more guides on the top things to do in the UK, take a look at the best London experience gifts, the best immersive experiences, and best UK candlelight concerts.
For more information on the Reading and Leeds setlist and stage times, check out our handy explainer.
Who is replacing Lewis Capaldi at Reading?
Fans might have seen that earlier this year the incredible Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi pulled out of headlining Reading Festival due to his mental and physical health. Soon after, it was announced that The 1975 would be replacing Capaldi at the top of the bill on Main Stage West this Saturday. The Manchester pop group will be performing a special set to celebrate 10 years of the self-titled debut album.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How much are Reading Festival tickets?
So, you’re keen to bag last-minute Reading Festival tickets to soak up the incredible acts this weekend, but how much are tickets? Allow the RadioTimes.com Going Out team to break it down for you.
Weekend and Early Entry tickets will set you back £321.30 each, with Weekend tickets costing £286.20. As for day tickets, Friday Day, Saturday Day, and Sunday Day tickets cost £101.20 each. At the time of writing, each type of ticket is still available at the Ticketmaster site, so, luckily, you won’t have to go through resale to secure seeing your favourite acts this weekend.
Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster
How to get Reading Festival 2023 tickets
Reading Festival tickets are on sale right now via Ticketmaster. There’s also the opportunity to buy Car Park Passes, Campervan Passes, and The Lounge Upgrade for the whole weekend, too.
Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster
If you're a fan of live music, be sure to check out our how to get cheap concert tickets guide. Plus, to save money on more of the things you love, here's how to get cheap theatre tickets, how to get cheap LEGOLAND tickets, and how to get cheap Disneyland Paris tickets.