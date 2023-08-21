With festival origins dating back to 1961, Reading Festival is known for its eclectic line-up of musicians, comedians, DJs, and more. But, unlike in the 1960s, the music event has come a long way in terms of comfort... Three UK has partnered with Reading and Leeds Festival as its Official Connectivity Partner, making sure you never miss out on the action.

Three customers can download the free Three+ rewards app for exciting treats such as access to the Three Platform for incredible views of the main stage, charging stations for your phone throughout the festival, and even free ice cream. How’s that for making sure you never miss a beat?

Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster

If it's live music you want, the RadioTimes.com team certainly have you covered; here's how to get Billie Eilish tickets and George Benson tickets.

How big is Reading Festival?

Reading and Leeds Festival takes fourth place in the UK’s largest festival rank, with about 100,000 festival goers flocking to each festival for the weekend. With stages such as Main Stage East, Main Stage West, Radio 1 Dance Stage, Festival Republic Stage, Alternative Stage, and more, there are plenty of places to entertain live music fans this August.

More like this

Is Reading Festival cash free?

When putting together this guide to tell you everything you need to know about Reading Festival 2023, one of the questions that kept popping up was: is Reading Festival cash free? Cashless payment is certainly preferred, and you can use your debit or credit card, as well as apps such as Apple Pay and Google Pay to make payments at plenty of places around the festival. Cash will be accepted at places like merchandise and market stalls, lockers, and luggage drop-off.

Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster

What is the line-up for Reading Festival 2023?

Photo by Roberto Finizio/Getty Images. Photo by Roberto Finizio/Getty Images

Headlining Main Stage East on Friday 25th August are Loyle Carner and Sam Fender, with Foals and Bicep performing on Main Stage West. Also there on Friday is Mimi Webb, who’s best known for her pop hit House On Fire, as well as Wet Leg and You Me At Six.

Saturday 26th August will see Central Cee and The Killers take to Main Stage East, with The 1975 and Knucks performing on Main Stage West. Fans of indie music will be thrilled to see that Arlo Parks, Easy Life, and Holly Humberstone are also gracing the Reading Festival stage this Saturday.

The final day, Sunday 27th August, is reserved for the worldwide phenomenon Billie Eilish, with Steve Lacy, Declan McKenna, and Rina Sawayama also joining her on Main Stage East. Main Stage West will house Imagine Dragons and Becky Hill for some of the final performances of the weekend.

Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster

We've included Reading and Leeds Festival on our best UK festivals guide, and for more guides on the top things to do in the UK, take a look at the best London experience gifts, the best immersive experiences, and best UK candlelight concerts.

For more information on the Reading and Leeds setlist and stage times, check out our handy explainer.

Who is replacing Lewis Capaldi at Reading?

Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Fans might have seen that earlier this year the incredible Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi pulled out of headlining Reading Festival due to his mental and physical health. Soon after, it was announced that The 1975 would be replacing Capaldi at the top of the bill on Main Stage West this Saturday. The Manchester pop group will be performing a special set to celebrate 10 years of the self-titled debut album.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much are Reading Festival tickets?

So, you’re keen to bag last-minute Reading Festival tickets to soak up the incredible acts this weekend, but how much are tickets? Allow the RadioTimes.com Going Out team to break it down for you.

Weekend and Early Entry tickets will set you back £321.30 each, with Weekend tickets costing £286.20. As for day tickets, Friday Day, Saturday Day, and Sunday Day tickets cost £101.20 each. At the time of writing, each type of ticket is still available at the Ticketmaster site, so, luckily, you won’t have to go through resale to secure seeing your favourite acts this weekend.

Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster

How to get Reading Festival 2023 tickets

Reading Festival tickets are on sale right now via Ticketmaster. There’s also the opportunity to buy Car Park Passes, Campervan Passes, and The Lounge Upgrade for the whole weekend, too.

Buy Reading Festival tickets from £101.20 at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you're a fan of live music, be sure to check out our how to get cheap concert tickets guide. Plus, to save money on more of the things you love, here's how to get cheap theatre tickets, how to get cheap LEGOLAND tickets, and how to get cheap Disneyland Paris tickets.