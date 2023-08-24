One of the most important things is to prepare for every weather condition; the UK can be unpredictable, one moment it’s glorious sunshine, the next, the heavens have opened and you’re left wondering if your house has, in fact, flooded. A top tip is to pack for all weathers, bring sun cream and a sunhat, as well as a waterproof jacket and warm fleece.

Comfort is another hugely important factor at a festival; it’s important to be comfortable in the clothes and shoes you’re wearing, and to tend to any bites, blisters and burns as soon as possible. Our best list of things to take will help take away the stress of packing so the only thing you have to worry about is if you’ll see Caity Baser or Easy Life perform, and Shy FX or Imagine Dragons take to the stage.

The gear you take will depend on your budget and what you already own. If you’re a seasoned camper, you might already have equipment like a tent, sleeping bag, and roll mat. However, if you’re a festival novice, don’t worry, we’ve considered all wallets.

Jump to:

How do you pack lightly for a festival?

If you’re camping at a festival, remember you’ll have to carry all of your equipment to your camping spot and back again at the end of the festival. So if that isn’t incentive enough to pack lightly, we don’t know what is — how can you throw your hands in the air during your favourite artist’s set if your arms ache from carrying all that festival gear?

A good rule of thumb for packing for a festival is to only bring what you absolutely need and avoid doubling up on items if you’re camping with friends, for example, if one friend has packed 10 rolls of toilet paper, you probably don’t have to, too.

How do you prepare for a three day festival?

Once you’ve ticked everything off your festival checklist, you might want to do a trial run. With all of your important gear in your rucksack, such as sleeping bag, roll mat, and pillow, are you able to carry it for more than a couple of metres? If you’re a camping newbie, make sure you’ve practised putting up your tent, otherwise it might be a night’s kip under the stars for you! You might even want to camp out in your garden for a night, just to get a feel of what camping is like.

Top things to take to a festival at a glance:

Top things to pack for a festival

Brighton Two Man Poled Camping Tent

Brighton Two Man Poled Camping Tent via Mountain Warehouse. Mountain Warehouse

This tent at Mountain Warehouse is the perfect size for you and a friend, and the pack comes with the essentials: one tent, one inner tent with a groundsheet, one pole set, one peg pack, one manual, and one carry bag, as well as some added features that make this tent a great option for first time campers, like adjustable pegging points, tough fibreglass poles, and weather protected rear ventilation. At £73.50, this is one of the cheaper tents on Mountain Warehouse.

Buy Brighton Two Man Poled Camping Tent for £73.50 at Mountain Warehouse

Traveller 50 Lightweight Summer Sleeping Bag

Traveller 50 Lightweight Summer Sleeping Bag via Mountain Warehouse. Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse offers summer sleeping bags, winter sleeping bags, and mid-season sleeping bags; we’ve selected a summer sleeping bag here, but if you know that you feel the cold, or you’re planning on using it in frostier seasons, maybe check out a warmer model.

This Summer Sleeping Bag comes in Teal and Yellow colourways, and it’s super lightweight, has inner pockets and heavy duty fabric to prevent rips. This sleeping bag has a comfort temperature of between 11 degrees celsius and 14 degrees celsius.

Buy Traveller 50 Lightweight Summer Sleeping Bag for £42.99 £24.99 (save £18 or 42%) at Mountain Warehouse

Camper Self Inflating Mat

Camper SeIf Inflating Mat via Mountain Warehouse. Mountain Warehouse

A sleep mat, sometimes called a roll mat, is a mat which you lie on in your sleeping bag to add extra comfort against the tent floor — think of it like a mattress topper for camping. We chose the Camper Self Inflating Mat from Mountain Warehouse because its double valve makes it super easy for self-inflation, and it’s also lightweight, compact, and water-resistant.

Buy Camper Self Inflating Mat for £39.99 £24.99 (save £15 or 38%) at Mountain Warehouse

Experience Plus Loop Earplugs

Loop Earplugs are a game changer for people who attend a lot of live music events and are worried about their eardrums, or for people who feel overstimulated by loud noise. The Loop Earplugs differ from standard earplugs as they combine an acoustic channel and mesh to filter sound waves, which keeps the quality clear just at a reduced volume.

These particular Experience Plus Loop Earplugs offer up to 18 dB (SNR) — a Single Number Rating which is used to determine protection levels given by all hearing protection devices — and 7 dB (NRR) — a Noise Reduction Rating. The earplugs are designed to fit snug no matter how hard you dance, and the four interchangeable ear tip sizes make sure of that, too. The reusable earplugs come in four colourways: Glorious Gold, Midnight Black, Swinging Silver, and Rose Gold, so you’ll look fashionable while protecting your hearing.

Buy Experience Plus Loop Earplugs for £39.95 at Loop Earplugs

Belkin Boostcharge Triple 20k Power Bank

Is there anything worse than wanting to capture a special moment at a festival and realising your phone battery has died? Don’t let an out-of-charge smartphone spoil capturing videos and photos to flick through during your post-concert blues. The Belkin Boostcharge Triple 20k Power Bank has the ability to charge three devices at the same time, and its 20,000mAH of power will provide over 75-hours of additional battery life to your devices. With its USB-A to USB-C cable, the power bank is available for immediate use.

Buy Belkin Boostcharge Triple 20k Power Bank for £34.99 at JD Williams

Women's Waterproof Sailing Jacket 100

Women's Waterproof Sailing Jacket 100 via Decathlon Decathlon

This jacket has been designed for sailing, but that’s not all it’s useful for, the waterproof coat will also keep you dry if it pours it down at Reading and Leeds festival this weekend! The waterproof and breathable jacket has a high collar and height-adjustable hood to keep the rain out, and it also comes in five different colours: pink, snow white, asphalt blue, mauve, and a snow white, storm grey, fluorescent coral orange combination colourway.

Buy Women's Waterproof Sailing Jacket 100 for £29.99 at Decathlon

Men's Broadstone Full Zip Fleece Jacket

Men's Broadstone Full Zip Fleece Jacket via Decathlon Decathlon

Although we’re crossing our fingers and toes that it’ll stay warm for every festival this weekend, you just can’t predict the Great British weather forecast (even in August), so stay cosy with this zip-up fleece jacket from Regatta at Decathlon. The jacket comes in three colours, Seal Grey, Black, and Classic Red, and has two zip pockets as well as one chest pocket. The jacket is wind resistant, has long sleeves, and those sleeves even have elasticated cuffs to keep you nice and toasty when the temperature drops.

Buy Men's Broadstone Full Zip Fleece Jacket for £44.49 at Decathlon

Carhartt WIP Backley Logo Baseball Cap

Carhartt WIP Backley Logo Baseball Cap via John Lewis John Lewis

Imagine you’re watching Loyle Carner on Main Stage East at Reading Festival, and he’s about to perform Yesterday when the sun gets in your eyes — it’s a recipe for disaster, right? Well, stay protected against the sun with this Carhartt baseball cap from John Lewis. Not only is the cap functional, but it’s also stylish and currently has almost half price off.

Buy Carhartt WIP Backley Logo Baseball Cap for £40 £24 (save £16 or 40%) at John Lewis

Red Paddle Co 60L Roll-Top Dry Bag Backpack

Red Paddle Co 60L Roll-Top Dry Bag Backpack via John Lewis. John Lewis

For a backpack that should hold your sleeping bag, roll mat, festival outfits, toiletries and more, look no further than the 60-litre Red Paddle Co backpack. The waterproof rucksack comes equipped with padded, removable straps, and it comes in 30-litre and 10-litre variations, too, just in case you’re one of those lucky people who won’t have to carry the sleeping equipment.

Buy Red Paddle Co 60L Roll-Top Dry Bag Backpack for £49.95 at John Lewis

Dr Martens 1460 eight-eye boots

Dr Martens 1460 eight-eye boots via Schuh Schuh

For sturdy, trustworthy boots, look no further than the original Dr Martens 1460. This RadioTimes.com writer has had their pair of Dr Martens 1460 since they were 15, so a whopping 11 years ago — time flies when you’re stomping away to live music in your reliable Docs! The eight-eye boots are made from premium leather and come with the trademark yellow stitching on top of the PVC outsole.

Buy Dr Martens 1460 eight-eye boots for £159 at Schuh

Protect and Moisture Sun Cream Spray SPF50+

Protect and Moisture Sun Cream Spray SPF50+ via Boots. Boots

Nivea Sun’s factor 50+ sun cream protects skin from the outside, as it provides immediate UVA and UVB protection, and the inside, as it has antioxidant Vitamin E to keep your skin moisturised for 48-hours. The 200ml bottle will be plenty of sun lotion to keep you protected throughout the festival weekend, too.

Buy Protect and Moisture Sun Cream Spray SPF50+ for £7.25 at Boots

Batiste Dry Shampoo Original

If there were such a thing as an award for a festival’s hero product, we’re sure dry shampoo would win it each time. Most, if not all, camping festivals will have showers, however, a lot will be communal, come with large queues outside, and not be the cleanest showers in the world, so you might want to avoid washing your hair and opt for dry shampoo instead.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Original banishes oily roots and uplifts flat hair, leaving it looking and feeling clean. To use dry shampoo, simply shake the bottle, position it approximately 30-centimetres away from your scalp, then spray it into your roots. Massage the dry shampoo into your hair, and brush and style it however you like, et voilà! You’re festival ready.

Buy Batiste Dry Shampoo Original 200ml for £3.25 at Boots

Other festival essentials to pack:

ID

Money or a debit/credit card

Festival ticket — sounds obvious, but we’ve almost forgotten ours too many times!

Reusable water bottle

Towel

Plenty of pants and socks — muddy socks are almost a given at a festival

Wet wipes and other toiletries, including your toothbrush and toothpaste

Plasters

Loo roll

Snacks

Stick to our guide, and we’re sure you’ll be more than prepared for your upcoming festival.

On the RadioTimes.com team, we like to help you do the things you love for less, just take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets, how to get cheap cinema tickets, and how to get cheap theatre tickets guides.