This year is no different, with the likes of George Ezra, Paolo Nutini and The Kooks appearing alongside activities such as stand-up paddle boarding and yoga.

Latitude Festival is returning to Henham Park in Suffolk for another weekend of fun. Over the last 17 years, the family-friendly festival has become known for it's jam-packed line-up of musical acts, comedians and outdoor events.

Recently, the festival also announced 50 new acts as well as a stellar comedy line-up, with Ed Gamble, Sara Pascoe and Romesh Ranganathan taking the mic.

The event is taking place over four days this July and tickets are available to buy now on Ticketmaster. There are several ticketing options available to you including day tickets, camping tickets and more luxury options.

To help push you in the right direction, the team at RadioTimes.com have put together this guide on everything you need to know about Latitude Festival, from prices and dates to the full line-up. But be warned: tickets are likely to go fast, especially the luxury options.

If comedy's your thing, Michael McIntyre tickets just went on sale for his UK tour, too.

Buy Latitude Festival tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Latitude Festival 2023?

The festival is taking place from the Thursday 20th to Sunday 23rd July. The main acts don't start to perform until Friday 21st, but you can begin your camping experience on the Thursday.

Where is Latitude Festival 2023?

Latitude is a UK music festival based in Henham Park in Suffolk. You can get there by car, as car parking spots are included in the price of your ticket, or the nearest train station is Diss on the Greater Anglia line. Nearer the time, you can also look to book shuttle bus tickets.

Buy Latitude Festival tickets at Ticketmaster

Latitude Festival 2023: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Latitude Festival 2023 are live now, with day, weekend and various camping options available.

The general sale options went up in November 2022, but the more comfortable camping options such as cabins, tipis and yurts went on sale earlier. If you still want to secure a spot in the luxury accommodations, you should act fast because many have sold out already.

Buy Latitude Festival tickets at Ticketmaster

Latitude Festival 2023 line-up: Who will be performing?

Latitude Festival

Latitude's headline acts for 2023 are the Sheffield '70s rock band Pulp, Pencil Full of Lead singer Paolo Nutini, and pop singer George Ezra. Also joining them are bands Metronomy, The Kooks and The Proclaimers, alongside pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott.

More like this

The exquisite comedy line-up features Ed Gamble, Bridget Christie, Sara Pascoe and Romesh Ranganathan. Plus, expect Russell Kane, Suzi Ruffell and several rising stars.

The headliners will be found on the main Obelisk Arena stage and the comedians will have their own stage. There are plenty of other smaller stages to explore, too, like the Alcove and the BBC Sounds stage.

There are also dozens of activities, from outdoor adventures such as lake swimming and paddle boarding, to sit-down events such as the theatre of food. All that, plus poetry, art, dancing and more makes this weekend one for all ages.

Buy Latitude Festival tickets at Ticketmaster

How to buy Latitude Festival tickets

Latitude tickets are being sold on Ticketmaster. As we've already said, you've got a ton of different attendance options to choose from but the standard options are Weekend Standard Camping Tickets and Weekend Family Camping tickets. You can also purchase these through the payment plan options if you're struggling with the upfront costs.

If you don't fancy sleeping on the floor, you can book a spot for your motorhome, caravan or campervan or buy a luxury ticket in a yurt, cabin or tipi.

Here are some of the standard ticketing options:

Advertisement

For more family activities to try this year, take a look at the best Easter activities and the best film and TV studio tours. Or if you want more musical excitement, read up on ABBA Voyage or our list of the best West End Shows.