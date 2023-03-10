If so, you're in luck. After touring across the world for most of 2022 and the early part of 2023 for their Wild Dreams tour, Westlife are coming to Cardiff this summer for a big event: they will be playing a one-off show at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday 5th July.

Have you been looking for that something that makes it all complete? Could that something be seeing Westlife in concert?

The Irish group shot to fame in the late '90s. Their careers took off after they opened for Boyzone and the Backstreet Boys when they had concerts in Dublin in 1998. The next year, they released their self-titled album Westlife which is home to some of their best known tracks like Flying Without Wings.

Originally a five, the band went their separate ways in 2011 after more than a decade of album releases and tours. Much to the relief of fans, they reunited in 2018 and have been producing a steady stream of new music since, including albums Spectrum and their latest offering Wild Dreams.

This show at Cardiff Castle promises to be a memorable one. The band will be supported by fellow Irish singer-songwriter LYRA, and artist Lucien Moon. With the main stage to the east of the castle itself, you'll get a sense of the historic setting all while enjoying Westlife's music, with the band set to perform a mix of new material and their biggest hits.

Read on for all you need to know about Westlife's one-off show at Cardiff Castle this July.

Buy tickets for Westlife at Cardiff Castle at Ticketmaster

When do Westlife tickets go on sale for Cardiff Castle?

Tickets to see Westlife have been available on pre-sale since Wednesday 8th March. If you haven't managed to get tickets in the pre-sale, however, don't panic. The general sale is live from today, Friday 10th March, at 10am.

Since this is a single show, once tickets are gone they're gone, so we'd recommend you act quickly if you want to see the band in the flesh.

How much do Westlife tickets cost for Cardiff Castle?

Tickets for the general release are going for £71.50 at the moment. Because of the nature of the venue, all tickets look to be unreserved standing tickets.

How to get tickets for Westlife at Cardiff Castle in 2023

Tickets for Westlife at Cardiff Castle are available via Ticketmaster.

In terms of accessibility, there are options to buy wheelchair accessible, hearing impaired and ambulant disabled tickets, with the option of adding an essential companion ticket at no extra cost. Find more accessibility information on Cardiff Castle's website.

