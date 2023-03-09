This September, a new show based on the legendary singer’s life will be opening at the Birmingham Rep Theatre. The musical will feature some of Sinatra’s best hits, from New York, New York to My Way, while also giving new insight into his humble beginnings on stage.

Fly me to the moon, or at least Birmingham New Street, to see the world premiere of Sinatra: The Musical.

The opening will also mark 70 years since Sinatra first visited Birmingham. In 1953, the star performed a UK tour with visits to huge venues up and down the country, including the Manchester Palace Theatre and the London Palladium.

Across a 60-year career, Frank Sinatra became one of the most famous singers the world has ever known. Selling 150 million records worldwide, Ol' Blue Eyes performed some of the biggest songs of the '50s and '60s, and starred in major films such as Guys and Dolls and From Here to Eternity.

He was famously married to actresses Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow, as well as his two other wives Barbara and Nancy, and also had alleged links to organized crime, so this play is sure to be a hum dinger!

The show is being brought to life by two-time Tony Award-winning writer Joe DiPietro and Olivier Award-winning and three-time Tony Award winner director & choreographer Kathleen Marshall.

Marshall spoke about the musical’s Birmingham home and said: "I am beyond thrilled to return to the UK, which feels like my second home, to bring the story of the legendary Frank Sinatra to the stage at such a prestigious theatre as the Birmingham Rep.

"We hope to create an evening of theatre that is as stylish, sophisticated and elegant as Mr Sinatra, with glorious music from the American Songbook."

So, if you fancy becoming a member of the Rat Pack for the night, the team at RadioTimes.com are here to tell you about how to get tickets.

How to get Sinatra: The Musical tickets

Tickets for Sinatra: The Musical are being sold on the Birmingham Rep Theatre’s website and are available now.

The first stint of the show will run from Saturday 23rd September to Saturday 28th October, with shows running every day and two shows on Saturdays. There will also be select shows with BSL interpretation.

How much do Sinatra: The Musical tickets cost?

Prices for the show start at £20 (£15 for children under 16) and go up to £50 depending on seat selection and the day you book.

Is Sinatra: The Musical coming to London’s West End?

There is currently no news on whether Sinatra: The musical will relocate to the West End after its Birmingham residency. But rest assured if it does, the RadioTimes.com team will be here to tell you about it.

More musicals to see in the UK for 2023

Sinatra isn’t the only musical legend getting their own show these days. There are plenty more musicals to see about your favourite pop star, or shows that include their top tracks. Here are some of the other musicals you can see this year.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Following Tina Turner’s journey from Tennessee to becoming the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, TINA includes all of the singer’s best-loved songs and features unbelievable vocal performances. It takes place at the Aldwych Theatre with shows running until September this year.

Buy TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tickets from £12 at Ticketmaster

Jersey Boys

Shortly after the Rat Pack came Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, a rock and roll group who put out hits such as December 1963 and Big Girls Don’t Cry. In 2005, their turbulent careers and humble New Jersey beginnings led to the creation of Jersey Boys, a musical that showcases all of the ups and downs in the Four Seasons’ lives. Now playing until October at the Trafalgar Theatre.

Buy Jersey Boys tickets from £25 at ATG Tickets

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! has been a staple of the West End for over 23 years and it’s not going any time soon. With everything from Chiquitita to Dancing Queen, this musical is a beautiful tribute to the timeless works of ABBA and is a non-stop party from the moment you sit down.

Still housed at the Novello Theatre, Mamma Mia! proves time and time again that you can dance, jive, and have the time of your life.

Buy Mamma Mia! tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

Also if you're mad for ABBA, check out our guide on what is ABBA Voyage?

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Based off the hit film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, Moulin Rouge premiered on stage in 2018 and came to the West End in 2021. Its songs include tributes to Elton John, The Beatles and The Sound of Music. Now available at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Buy Moulin Rouge tickets from £25 at ATG Tickets

Guys and Dolls

If you’re in love with Sinatra, then why not go see this show in honour of one of his best performances? Guys and Dolls tells the story of no-good gambler Nathan Detroit as he comes across the members of the Save-A-Soul-Mission and begins his path of redemption. With famous songs like Luck Be a Lady and Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, this musical is a must-see.

Buy Guys and Dolls tickets from £19.50 at London Theatre Direct

For more musicals, check out the best West End shows. Plus, if you're looking to treat someone special, take a look at the best couples experience days or how to buy a Virgin Experience Days gift card.