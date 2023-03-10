Last week, the 32-year-old shared that he would be going on a last-minute tour across Europe, Australia and North America, with five shows planned for the UK and Ireland. The news came after Sheeran also announced his upcoming album, Subtract.

Get ready to sing! Superstar Ed Sheeran is going on tour this March and will be performing shows in Manchester, London, and Glasgow. The announcement, made earlier this month, came as a surprise to all the singer’s fans — so dive right in and follow our lead as we explain how to get tickets today.

Coming out on 5th May 2023, Subtract will be the fifth and final part of the singer’s 'mathematical album era', a decade-long project which has produced a huge number of hits, including Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You, and Shivers.

When speaking of his upcoming LP, Sheeran said: “I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing, and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be.”

Following the debut of his first album, Plus, in 2011, Sheeran quickly became one of the defining musical acts of the 2010’s. Since then, six of his singles have hit number one and in 2017, all 16 tracks on Divide found a place on the UK chart, with Perfect rising to Christmas number one.

The Yorkshire-born singer has seven BRIT Awards, four Grammys, and a Game of Thrones cameo to date. Now, he’s bringing his new music, alongside over a decade's worth of success, to major venues across the globe. Here’s what you need to know.

Sheeran is one of the world’s best-selling musical artists, with 150 million records sold worldwide. In December 2019, the Official Charts Company named him UK artist of the decade, and Spotify named him the second most-streamed artist of the decade. Now he’s back, and he's sure to bringing more hits to his upcoming tour. Here are the UK and Ireland dates and venues:

Ed Sheeran UK tour 2023: How much do tickets cost?

Prices for Ed Sheeran's concert are selling at £99 each for standing and £98 for seated, this is the case for Manchester, London and Glasgow so be ready for a big expense.

When do Ed Sheeran UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK tour went live on Wednesday 8th March at 9am for those who pre-ordered his latest album, Subtract.

General sale tickets are live now, having gone up at 9am today (Friday 10th March). Don’t get into bad habits by missing out — to get a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Ed Sheeran tickets at Ticketmaster

