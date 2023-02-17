Starting off in autumn 2023 and carrying on into spring 2024, the Magnificent Tour is hitting major British venues, including the O2 and AO arenas, before heading out to the US, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

He's Britain's biggest comic. Michael McIntyre is back on tour for a whopping 35 shows across the UK and Ireland and tickets are on sale today.

In the announcement for the tour, promoters teased: "Much has happened in the five years since his last tour and Michael will be making mirth from the madness of it all." The 46-year-old last trotted the globe on his Big World Tour in 2017, which certainly lived up to its name with 242 shows across 20 countries.

Since beginning his career on the Royal Variety Stage in 2009, Michael McIntyre has become one of the most successful comedians in the world. With his trademark voice and physical comedy, he's sold over four million tickets through touring.

The father of two has won BAFTAs, a National Television Award and more for his Comedy Roadshow and Michael McIntyre's Big Show, which includes the infamous Send To All segment. In 2020, he also created and now hosts BBC's The Wheel, known for its catchy song and spinning celebrities around the room.

Now, he's heading back on stage armed with his observations on everything from tights to name pronunciation. Laughing already at the thought? The RadioTimes.com team is here to help you get those tickets. Here's everything you need to know.

Michael McIntyre holds the record for the highest selling artist at the O2 arena, with 28 sold-out shows under his belt. Now, he's buckling down and performing another four shows in the London venue, as well as holding performances in Brighton, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham.

Here’s the full list of dates and venues in the UK and Ireland:

When do Michael McIntyre tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Magnificent Tour are out now, having gone on sale at 10am today (Friday 17th February). Pre-sale was made available to artists and Ticketmaster members on the 15th and 16th of February.

Make sure you're raring to go by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Michael McIntyre tickets at Ticketmaster

