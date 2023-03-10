The trio, made up of sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, are known for hits like Want You Back and The Wire, and they’ve brought a whole host of mostly female-fronted acts along with them to All Points East festival, such as Girl in Red, Confidence Man, Tove Lo, Lizzy McAlpine, Joesef, Snail Mail, Romy, Avalon Emerson & The Charm, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and Gigi.

Haim are swapping Los Angeles for the Big Smoke this August as they head to London’s Victoria Park for their only European performance in 2023.

Organisers have promised many more acts are to be announced, too.

Sharing the news on social media, Haim wrote: “London!!! We’re headlining All Points East at Victoria Park on August 28th,” and tagged the brilliant selection of artists who will be joining them.

All Points East festival is the only place you can see a Haim headline concert in the UK this year. If you’re a Haim fan — like the RadioTimes.com team — you’ll know the American rock group last toured the UK in summer 2022 with their One More Haim show, and they delivered a sensational set at Glastonbury that year, too.

Haim will join singer-songwriter and country pop royalty Taylor Swift on her North American Eras Tour this year, and the sisters are currently in the studio working on their next full-length effort. Exciting stuff!

The award-winning All Points East festival will take place in London’s Victoria Park over four days: Stormzy’s This Is What We Mean Day, Field Day, The Strokes’s headlining concert, and Haim’s headlining concert. Let's find out how you can secure tickets.

When is Haim performing at All Points East 2023 festival?

All Points East festival is at Victoria Park in east London, near Tower Hamlets.

The festival takes place throughout August, with Stormzy opening the event on Friday 18th August and Haim closing it on Summer Bank Holiday, Monday 28th August.

Here’s a complete list of the line-ups, and remember: every date takes place in the same location.

There's also the option to purchase a VIP pass for your chosen day.

When do tickets to see Haim at All Points East 2023 go live?

Tickets for Haim’s headlining concert went on sale this morning (Friday 10th March) at 10am.

Tickets for Stormzy’s This Is What We Mean Day, Field Day, and The Strokes’s headlining concert are on sale right now at Ticketmaster, too, with the latter two being released at the end of January.

Who else is performing at All Points East 2023 festival?

British rapper Stormzy was the first headliner to be announced for the festival, and he has curated a special line-up of artists to join him for This Is What We Mean Day. The line-up of artists joining Stormzy is yet to be announced, but if the Grime musician is selecting them himself, we have no doubt they will be brilliant.

The Strokes followed suit, and were announced as the second festival headliner earlier this year. The New York indie-rockers will be joined by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, and Girl in Red.

Field Day is an exciting addition to All Points East festival, and it's guaranteed to be a hit with dance music fans. The festival has already confirmed some incredible acts for Field Day, such as Aphex Twin, Bonobo, Jayda G, Kelela, Fever Ray, Jon Hopkins, Sudan Archives, Mount Kimbie, TSHA, Moderat, SBTRKT, Actress, Desire, Giulia Tess, Hagop Tchaparian, LSDXOXO, Juliana Huxtable, MAFRO and Surusinghe, who will be performing in the London sunshine this August.

How much do All Points East 2023 Festival tickets cost?

General admission tickets for Stormzy: This Is What We Mean Day and The Strokes headlining concert start from £90.95, and Luno VIP Garden tickets start at £143.45 each.

For Field Day, the admission is slightly cheaper: general admission tickets start from £85.30 each, and Luno VIP Garden tickets start at £122.95 each.

At the time of writing, general admission for Haim's headlining concert starts at £57.05 each, with the Luno VIP Garden tickets starting at £112.35 each.

