It incorporates an eclectic mix of artists from rock, indie, dance, folk and electro genres, as well as comedy acts. The 2022 line-up saw Kendal Calling host big name artists such as Stereophonics, Supergrass, Bastille and Hacienda Classical for its belated 15th year anniversary.

If you haven’t already heard of Kendal Calling festival, then you need to get to know. The music and arts festival has grown from a two-day, 900 capacity event in 2006 to the extraordinary four-day, 25,000 capacity festival it is today.

This year, Kendal Calling has announced Kasabian, Royal Blood, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Blossoms will headline the 2023 festival. Speaking about the announcement, Rodgers said: “The last time we played Kendal Calling was epic and one of my favourite shows ever. We are excited to be back this year for more good times.”

Festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson added: “After an absolutely stunning festival last year, we cannot wait to get back in those fields. With Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, Annie Mac — the line-up is looking absolutely stacked. All we need now is a bit of sun and we’ve got the perfect weekend.”

Sun or no sun, the Cumbria-based festival is sure to be a fantastic weekend. Let’s find out how you can get tickets.

When is Kendal Calling 2023?

The UK festival takes place in Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria. Kendal Calling happens in July (it’s the best chance of a sunny weekend!), and this year it’s taking place on 27th-30th July.

Weekend tickets are available to buy for the festival, and there’s also the option to buy an early-bird Thursday ticket, as well as some glamping options. Unlike other festivals, such as Wireless, there doesn’t seem to be day tickets to Kendal Calling.

Kendal Calling 2023 line-up

Kendal Calling

Alongside the headliners we’ve already mentioned, fan favourite Rick Astley will be performing a set which is sure to never let you down. Other artists include The Lathums, Example, Frank Turner, Confidence Man, Circa Waves and Happy Mondays.

There’s plenty of girl power at Kendal Calling, too, with Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia performing, as well as KT Tunstall and Melanie C. Plus, Irish DJ and broadcaster Annie Mac will be on hand to provide the best dance tunes.

The Kids Calling children’s area is also back for 2023, with plenty of theatre shows, inflatables and activities to keep your little ones entertained.

How to get tickets to Kendal Calling 2023

We mentioned that Kendal Calling has a 25,000 capacity, and last year, 25,000 people attended the belated 15th birthday event. It looks likely that Kendal Calling will sell out, so be sure to head to See Tickets as soon as you can to secure tickets.

Kendal Calling 2023 tickets go on general sale today (Saturday 28th January) at 10am.

We already know the pricing of the tickets, and we’ve listed that for you below. And remember, under fives go free!

