It’s the place to be during festival season, and this year promises to be extra special as Wireless Festival returns to its original home of Finsbury Park in London. So, get yourself and your friends down to north London this July for some great music in the sunshine (it will be sunny, right?).

Wireless Festival is one of the hottest tickets around. It’s three days of the biggest hip-hop, rap, Afrobeats and grime artists in the game from all over the world. Previous headliners have included top performers such as SZA, Nicki Minaj, and London’s own Little Simz.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti have already been confirmed as headliners for the 2023 festival, with 50 Cent appearing as a special guest. The New York rapper has a collection of hits under his belt like In da Club, P.I.M.P and Best Friend, and we can’t wait to hear them live.

The first wave of artists confirmed to play at Wireless Festival has been released, but remember: there are many more acts to be announced.

Here’s everything we know about 2023’s Wireless Festival, including the ticket price and line-up.

Buy Wireless Festival 2023 tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Wireless Festival 2023?

Wireless Festival is returning to its Finsbury Park home in north London, which is a welcome change from last year, where the festival took place over two weekends in three venues.

It will take place from Friday 7th July to Sunday 9th July 2023, and you don’t have to spend all three days at the festival - you can choose to attend one day, two or all three. We’ve broken the ticket types down below:

Wireless Festival 2023 line-up

Wireless Festival

Wireless Festival is known for hosting some of the best performers in the world, including Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat, plus Skepta, Giggs and Stormzy.

This year, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, 50 Cent and D-Block Europe are some of the huge names which have been announced for the festival. Other confirmed artists include Flo, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Joey Bada$$, Lil Durk, Popcaan, and Lola Brooke. This is just the first wave of artists, with many more to be announced in due course.

How to get tickets to Wireless Festival 2023

Pre-sale tickets for Wireless Festival 2023 are on sale right now at Ticketmaster. Three and Barclaycard customers are amongst those who can be first in line for Wireless Festival tickets.

General on-sale is taking place at 10am on Friday 27th January.

Depending on how many days you’d like to spend at Wireless Festival, a ticket can set you back anywhere from £88 to £269. We’ve broken the ticket prices down for you here.

Three-day weekend ticket from £248.30 to £269.80

from £248.30 to £269.80 Two-day weekend ticket from £167.40 to £189

from £167.40 to £189 Friday day ticket from £88 to £99

from £88 to £99 Saturday day ticket from £93.50 to £104.50

from £93.50 to £104.50 Sunday day ticket from £88 to £99

