EastEnders is BBC's flagship soap opera. Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland EastEnders first hit UK TV screens in 1985 and has run continuously since then.

EastEnders airs four times a week on BBC One in the UK - on Monday (8:00pm), Tuesday (7:30pm), Thursday (7.30pm) and Friday (8.00pm).

Our dedicated EastEnders hub offers the latest plot spoilers, videos, news, pictures, comment and analysis for one of Britain's favourite TV shows.