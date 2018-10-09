Accessibility Links

EastEnders

What is EastEnders and when is it on TV?

EastEnders is BBC's flagship soap opera. Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland EastEnders first hit UK TV screens in 1985 and has run continuously since then.
EastEnders airs four times a week on BBC One in the UK - on Monday (8:00pm), Tuesday (7:30pm), Thursday (7.30pm) and Friday (8.00pm).
Our dedicated EastEnders hub offers the latest plot spoilers, videos, news, pictures, comment and analysis for one of Britain's favourite TV shows.

Screen Shot 2018-10-16 at 16.38.44

EastEnders favourite Dot Branning reveals that she’s dying

Screen Shot 2018-10-16 at 11.27.03

EastEnders: Sharon reveals who she thinks knows about her affair with Keanu – watch the scene

EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5799

EastEnders: Karen catches Keanu and Sharon together – before mystery blackmailer is revealed

EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5798

EastEnders: pregnant Hayley is rushed to hospital after huge bust-up with Kat

Screen Shot 2018-10-09 at 15.49.44

EastEnders: Ruby reveals rape trauma in Tuesday’s episode

EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5797

EastEnders: Ruby to report her rape – but does Martin believe her?

EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5796

EastEnders: Hayley considers taking her own life in traumatic scenes

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/10/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - TX: 19/10/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5797 (No. 5797) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 9TH OCTOBER 2018* Dot sees Dr Legg. Dot Branning (JUNE BROWN), Dr Legg (LEONARD FENTON) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron Mccarron

EastEnders: Dot’s health crisis leads her to Dr Legg – but he has shock news of his own

Screen Shot 2018-10-05 at 15.44.24

EastEnders star Danny Walters teases how Keanu and Sharon’s affair is revealed – “History could repeat itself”

Screen Shot 2018-09-28 at 14.18.51

EastEnders: Stuart reveals he shot himself and framed Mick – Ricky Champ reacts to Friday’s twist

Screen Shot 2018-09-27 at 07.52.49

EastEnders: will Mick attack cellmate Bob on Fraser’s orders?

Screen Shot 2018-09-25 at 15.47.48

EastEnders: where have you seen Mick’s prison visitor Tessa before? Who is actress Annie Cooper?

Screen Shot 2018-09-24 at 14.55.43

EastEnders to put Mick in BIG danger after paedophile bombshell

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5783

EastEnders: where have you seen prisoner Fraser Mason before? Who is actor Joseph Alessi?

Screen Shot 2018-09-21 at 15.24.16

Did Hayley and Bev’s vicious EastEnders showdown go too far?

Screen Shot 2018-09-18 at 15.12.52

EastEnders: Halfway realises that Stuart shot himself! Here’s what happens next (Spoilers)

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5784

EastEnders envy: Sharon gets jealous as Keanu and Hayley grow close (spoilers)

Screen Shot 2018-09-17 at 15.47.09

Stuart names Mick as the shooter on EastEnders – here’s what happens next (Spoilers)

Screen Shot 2018-09-14 at 10.00.00

EastEnders: will Amy reveal Rainie and Jack’s big secret to Max? (Spoilers)

Screen Shot 2018-09-14 at 09.19.44

EastEnders: Shakil’s killer Bruno plays sick trick on grieving Carmel – here’s what happens next (spoilers)

EastEnders - Ruby Allen

EastEnders: Ruby Allen rape storyline to explore the issue of consent

Screen Shot 2018-09-13 at 08.52.32

EastEnders star Tanya Franks left “confused” by Rainie and Jack sex twist (Spoilers)

pjimage (8)

EastEnders: Dylan claims he’s innocent after arrest – and Mick is soon in the frame for attempted murder (Spoilers)

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5778

EastEnders: Stuart will “manipulate” daughter Zara, says Ricky Champ – “She’s not an innocent”

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5780

Hayley Slater’s mum Bev arrives on EastEnders – This Country actress Ashley McGuire joins the cast (Spoilers)

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5778

EastEnders spoilers: Stuart wakes and reveals who shot him

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5781

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton reveals all on Ruby’s reunion with Stacey – “Deep down she’s lonely” (Spoilers)

Screen Shot 2018-09-10 at 13.15.33

Who caught Sharon and Keanu together on EastEnders?

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5774

Stuart’s daughter Zara Highway arrives on EastEnders tonight – actress Faye Daveney joins the cast (Spoilers)

Shane and Jessie 4

EastEnders: Shane Richie back filming as Alfie Moon for big autumn plotline

