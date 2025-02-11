As his hallucinations worsen, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) returns with a visitor who he hopes can help Phil – his brother Grant!

For Phil in that moment, McFadden doesn't think it helps him "because Grant has appeared out of nowhere, and their relationship is unstable at the moment".

In a new interview, McFadden continued: "It's embarrassing for Phil that Grant sees him in this state. He doesn't want anyone to see him like this, least of all Grant. Grant isn't someone he can turn to or rely on.

Ross Kemp as an emotional Grant in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"Grant has been coming and going over the past few years, so he's not been there. When Phil needs him, he's not there."

Speaking of Phil's hallucinations, McFadden sees them "as a kind of alternative dimension".

"Phil's skimming along the interface between those two dimensions," he explained. "There's this psychotic world that he gets dragged into, like a form of hell or the underworld, and then he skims back out to what we see as reality.

"He's going between the two. The hallucinations are constructed by him, so whatever he's constructed is important to him as these are his psychotic creations."

Jaime Winstone, Daniel Delaney and Steve McFadden. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As for Grant, he doesn't "want to admit there is anything wrong with Phil", according to Ross Kemp, who said that Grant is "in denial" about his brother's mental health.

He explained: "He can see that something is going on because Phil isn't himself, but he refuses to admit it to himself. I think the way Grant reacts is representative of how a lot of people feel when someone they are close to has mental health issues, and Phil is extremely vulnerable right now."

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.