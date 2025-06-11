After George (Colin Salmon) was revealed to have lied about spending time with ex-wife Sabrina, furious Elaine found him bonding with his other ex, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Believing that George was up to no good, Elaine had a fling with a man called Stephen.

But she was soon full of remorse when she realised that George had not been unfaithful after all.

Elaine with Stephen in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine attempted to get back to normal when an oblivious George serenaded her, wanting to rebuild the trust between them.

But grandson Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) noticed that Elaine wasn't her usual, sparkling self.

She ended up coming clean to daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who urged Elaine to tell George the truth.

In The Queen Vic, Elaine put on a front and tried to put her mistake behind her, until she couldn't cope with the guilt any more and summoned her husband into the barrel store.

George didn't see it coming when Elaine revealed that the night before, she had slept with another man.

How will George react to this bombshell? Will he be able to forgive Elaine?

The future of their relationship remains to be seen, but Elaine returns to form next week when she sidelines Linda and parties on at The Vic, as her spending gets out of control.

EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One.

