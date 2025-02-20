Walford residents recently discovered that Denise rekindled her love affair with Ravi, and with her being in love with both men, she must choose one.

That isn't the only vote either, with fans also getting the chance to vote on whether Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) calls her baby girl Julia or Toni, in a nod to EastEnders' creators Julia Smith and Tony Holland.

So how do viewers choose? Read on to find out more on how to vote for Denise's choice in EastEnders.

How to vote for Denise's choice in EastEnders

Jack, Denise and Ravi. BBC

In order to access the vote, you need to have a registered BBC Account. This needed to be registered on or before Wednesday 19th February 2025, which has now passed.

The vote opened last night at 8:30pm and it will close tonight (20th February) at 7:10pm.

So, if you still haven't cast your vote, head over to BBC.co.uk/EastEnders and you will be prompted to vote for either Jack or Ravi.

After all the votes are counted, Denise's decision will be shown during tonight's live episode.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

