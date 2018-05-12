Who are Spain’s kissing Eurovision 2018 couple Alfred and Amaia?

After finishing in last place in Ukraine last year, Spain is hoping for bigger and better things at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018.

The country’s hopes lie with two soloists who found love on a reality TV show; they’re now hoping their duet will steal hearts and secure douze points.

Meet Eurovision 2018 hopefuls Alfred Garcia and Amaia Romero, and learn all about their fairytale love story…

Who is Spain’s Eurovision singer Alfred?

Self-taught guitarist, drummer and keyboard player Alfred is from El Prat de Llobregat in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has already released a self-produced album (when he was just 15) and at the age of 17 his debut single She Looks So Beautiful won the Audience Award at Barcelona’s Festival Cara B.

In 2016 he took part in Spain’s answer to The Voice, La Voz, but couldn’t convince any of the judges to turn for him.

In 2017 he entered Operación Triunfo, a reality TV talent show that’s essentially Spain’s Fame Academy. The show seeks to find the nation’s next big singing sensation by inviting a number of hopefuls to come and live in “The Academy”, a Big Brother style house that’s managed by a headmaster. The contestants receive coaching in various disciplines and prep for X Factor-style live performances at the end of each week.

Alfred made it all the way to the show’s grand final, finishing in fourth place.

Who is Spain’s Eurovision singer Amaia?

19-year-old singer Amaia Romero was born and raised in Pamplona in northern Spain. She’s currently studying for a degree in piano.

Romero competed in a number of Spanish children’s TV talent shows in her youth but shot to fame in 2017 when she made it to the final of Operacion Triunfo alongside Alfred.

She went on to win the competition in February 2018, taking the title with 46% of the public vote.

Are Spain’s Eurovision singers Alfred and Amaia dating?

Yes, very much so. The pair met in the Operacion Triunfo house and their love blossomed on national TV.

They won hearts across Spain with their take on La La Land’s City of Stars.

And when they performed a duet during the show’s Gala Eurovision the public chose them to represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

What is Spain’s Eurovision 2017 song called?

Spain’s Eurovision song is called Tu Cancion (Your Song) and it was selected to represent Spain by Operacion Triunfo viewers during a special episode of the show. The song was written by Raúl Gómez and Sylvia Santoro.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018