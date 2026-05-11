This article includes reference to subjects including domestic abuse, mental health trauma and cancer.

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It’s been 20 years since Denise Fox stormed into The Queen Victoria pub, marking her unforgettable EastEnders entrance.

Played by powerhouse Diane Parish, a furious Denise mistook future husband Kevin Wicks (Phil Daniels) for Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp); the latter having cruelly used her daughter Chelsea (then Tiana Benjamin) for a meaningless fling.

Fiercely protective and gloriously outspoken, we’ve since become well acquainted with Denise’s fiery side. From feuds that saw her dish out many a slap, to that epic takedown of the locals’ mistakes and a rant so befitting of Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) flaws that he couldn’t muster a single word of defence, Denise has proved time and again that she’s not to be messed with.

But there was more to Denise's armour than met the eye. In her first year on-screen, Denise was revealed to have escaped an abusive marriage to Owen Turner (Lee Ross). When he discovered her and daughter Libby (Belinda Owusu) in Walford, Denise gave him another chance, and her torment was laid bare when Owen inflicted further terror on her family.

Owen would not be the only source of turmoil for D. Her reunion with Chelsea’s unhinged father Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet), imploded when he kidnapped her and faked her death amid committing a string of killings.

Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) put Denise through hell. BBC

Little sister Kim (Tameka Empson) had been brought up by Denise while their mother Emerald (Doña Croll) partied; something Denise would later address with simmering anger as the burden of being so heavily relied upon took its toll.

She’s experienced widowhood, questioned her own parentage, become an overwhelmed carer, been trapped in a bus crash and even endured a miserable romance with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and a surprise pregnancy with Phil!

Denise also notably suffered poverty, clinging onto her pride as she struggled to reach out for help. Depicting the heartbreaking reality of being without basic necessities was one of the actress’s finest hours, highlighting how destitution can happen to anyone. When Denise finally got back on her feet, it felt poignant and hard-won.

Six Walford women, including Denise, were at the centre of a huge whodunnit. BBC/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem/Amy Sharp

As part of one of EastEnders’ most electric ‘whodunnits’, Denise was right in the thick of the action when she struck down Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) to stop him attacking his ex, Suki (Balvinder Sopal), before helping to cover up the murder of another toxic man, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

The pressure of hiding this secret gave way to a psychosis diagnosis for Denise; a moving arc which Parish portrayed as seamlessly as any other.

Through every trauma, what stands out most is that Denise is a survivor. Her strength and humility is so impactful that it often manifests in standout moments on the sidelines, like when she prioritised troubled stepdaughter Amy Mitchell’s (Ellie Dadd) wellbeing, and the touching moment she visited Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) for the last time.

Always knowing just what to say, Denise shared her affection for the young mother and promised to look out for Lola’s daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

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Somehow, Denise has found slithers of happiness for herself, gaining a father figure in Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and marrying Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). Her love life was put in the spotlight during the soap’s 40th anniversary, when an audience vote saw her reaffirm her commitment to Jack over on/off lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

It’s fair to say that life for D' has been relatively calm since then. She’s been on the outskirts of the drama: a steady presence when older stepdaughter Penny (Kitty Castledine) announced she was expecting a baby, delicately helping to bring Patrick’s long-lost grandson Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan) into the fold and all the while, running her salon in the background.

But when Denise began to have worrying symptoms like fatigue, she sparked cause for concern. Amid their refreshingly fun banter, former rival Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) has been on hand for support, returning the favour by encouraging D' to make a GP appointment.

Initially believing the problem is down to iron deficiency, in the coming weeks the character learns that she has acute myeloid leukaemia, a form of blood cancer.

Denise and Jack's marriage is currently solid BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cruel as it may seem to put Denise through yet another almighty battle, Parish’s history of rousing performances, and her dedication to cementing her alter ego as the warrior we know and love, prove she’s exactly the right person to tackle this storyline.

Through decades of drama on Albert Square, the actress has explored a wealth of engaging layers in Ms Fox, but this is brand new territory. EastEnders boss Ben Wadey told Radio Times: "We wanted something that pushed her forward and really looked at Denise as a character; who is she? Who is Denise Fox after 20 years in our show? And it's a story that allows us to examine her."

Thanks to that flashforward, we had previously been reassured that Denise is still very much around come New Year’s Day 2027, but Wadey's fresh insight holds promise that she'll remain at the heart of the show. And despite such emotional conditions, I’m expecting her tenacious spirit to be in full force, and a source of hope for viewers.

"Denise’s biggest legacy is her enduring resilience." BBC/Jack Barnes

Denise hasn’t allowed the likes of abusive Owen and Lucas, a mental health crisis or living with the insufferable Ian to break her, so she certainly won’t be giving in now.

Cancer may be the biggest challenge of her life, but it could also reinforce what we already know: that Denise’s biggest legacy is her enduring resilience.

EastEnders is working with Blood Cancer UK on Denise's storyline. Help and support can be found via the website or by calling the charity's helpline on 0808 2080 888.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can find support for psychosis at Mind UK and call 0300 123 3393, or visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

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