❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Who is Akylas? Meet Greece's Eurovision 2026 entry
Akylas is hoping to climb the leaderboard with his song Ferto.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 6:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...