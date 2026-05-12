The countdown to the Eurovision Song Content 2026 is well under way, with the competition this year set to take place in Vienna, Austria.

Ad

Known for his ukulele‑accompanied covers on TikTok, Akylas believes he has what it takes to impress Europe and the millions of voters at home with his song.

Despite participating in the contest 45 times, Greece has only won Eurovision once, in 2005, but this year's act is hoping to add another notch in the country's metaphorical belt.

Scroll on to learn more about Greece's Eurovision entry for 2025.

Who is Greece Eurovision 2026 entry Akylas?

Akylas. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Instagram: @akylas__

TikTok: @akylas__

Akylas Mytilinaios first gained attention during the pandemic when he began uploading TikToks of him covering songs whilst playing the ukulele. He released his first original song, Fthinókraso, later on the same year.

The Greek singer participated in the eighth season of the Greek version of The Voice in 2022 before then gaining an even wider audience in 2024 thanks to the hit single Atelié.

At the beginning of this year, Akylas entered the Sing for Greece contest to compete for the chance to represent the country at Eurovision, which he won with his song Ferto.

How old is Akylas?

Akylas was born in 1999, making him currently 27 years old.

What nationality is Akylas?

Akylas is Greek and is from Serres, the second largest city in the region of Central Macedonia in Greece.

What has Akylas said about representing Greece at Eurovision 2026?

Akylas is excited to perform at Eurovision, saying that he is "so happy and so grateful". In an Instagram post about the upcoming performance, he captioned it: "Look at me, mummy!" We love a humble king.

What is Greece's Eurovision 2026 song called?

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Akylas is entering the Eurovision 2026 song contest with his song Ferto, which was written by Akylas himself alongside Orfeas Nonis, Theofilos Pouzbouris and Thomas Papathanasis.

The song title Ferto comes from the Greek meaning "bring it", a phrase which is repeated throughout the chorus as a kind of mantra to represent ambition, desire, and the never ending urge to want more.

Where did Greece come in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest?

Klavdia. Eurovision

Last year, Greece was represented at Eurovision by Klavdia with her song Asteromáta. Klavdia did well in the final, finishing in sixth place with 231 points.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement: "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said: "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.