It has been 20 years since Finland has taken home the Eurovision trophy and as the 2026 semi-finals commence, entry Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen will certainly be hoping they can change its luck.

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The pair have come from completely different musical backgrounds, Parkkonen a pop singer and Lampenius a classic violinist, but are united by their love of the international song contest.

Finland has been represented at Eurovision 57 times, but has only won once – in 2006. Will this unlikely pair be able to secure the Nordic country its second victory?

As we wait to find out if Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen qualify for the grand final, scroll on to learn more about Finland's Eurovision 2026 entry.

Who are Finland Eurovision 2026 entry Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen?

Pete Parkkonen and Linda Lampenius. Mark Case/Getty Images

Instagram: @lindalampeniusofficial and @peteparkkonen

TikTok: @lindalampeniusofficial and @pete.parkkonen

Linda Lampenius, usually known by her stage name Linda Brava, is a renowned classical concert violinist who has been playing with orchestras since she was eight years old, while Pete Parkkonen is a singer. Eurovision is the first time the pair have worked together.

On how the pairing came about, Linda revealed: "We knew of each other and when I was in the studio making the song, I told the producer that my dream collab would be Pete Parkkonen. The producer turned out to know Pete. One phone call and 24 hours later we were in the studio and the rest is history."

Parkkonen rose to fame in 2009 after taking part in the fourth season of the Finnish Idol when he finished third. Following then he has had a successful solo career with his first debut album topping the Finnish album charts.

Before her music career, Lampenius was a successful model and was see in Elle, Esquire, and GQ.

How old are Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen?

Linda Lampenius is 56 years old and Pete Parkkonen is 36 years old.

What nationality are Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen?

Both members are Finnish with Pete Parkkonen from Pihtipudas, Finland and Linda Lampenius from the country's capital, Helsinki.

What have Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen said about representing Finland at Eurovision 2026?

"It’s such an honour for us to have the opportunity to represent Finland - the chance of winning is something we haven’t been able to quite fathom yet! We are so excited to get to perform and the rest is up to the juries and the audience," Lampenius and Parkkonen told The Independent.

What is Finland's Eurovision 2026 song called?

Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen will be performing Liekinheitin at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, which translates to 'flamethrower' in English.

The song was written by Lampenius and Parkkonen themselves along with Antti Riihimäki, Lauri Halavaara and Vilma Alina Lähteenmäki.

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Vilma Alina is also a well known Finnish pop singer in her own right.

"The story behind this song is actually quite deep and sad. It’s about when you get involved with someone and let them fall in love with you, but when they get too close, you turn ice cold," the act explained.

They continued: "The protagonist in Liekinheitin can either be seen as the victim of someone’s behaviour, or as a person who becomes addicted to other people, even when they know that the relationship will never evolve. It symbolises the passion these two people are experiencing, but it’s also the desperation that could kill you."

Where did Finland come in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest?

Erika Vikman. Venla Shalin/Getty Images

Finland came in 11th place after making it to the final of the 2025 contest. Represented by Erika Vikman, she act scored a total of 196 points.

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The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement: “A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place.”

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said: “RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk.”

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. “This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive,” it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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