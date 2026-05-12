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Who are Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen? Meet Finland's Eurovision 2026 entry
It's been 20 years since Finland last won Eurovision – no pressure!
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 6:00 am
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