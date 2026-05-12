Devil May Cry season 2 review: Finally, the adaptation this video game franchise deserves
After season one of the Netflix animation divided fans, the second balances heart and stylish action with a well-written narrative.
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 6:00 am
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