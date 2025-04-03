The star studded eight-episode Netflix series certainly keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with a tense season finale showdown, with Dante and Lady (Scout Taylor-Compton) battling for the fate of Earth, facing off against White Rabbit (Hoon Lee) and his demon horde to prevent the gates of Hell being opened.

The eighth instalment certainly packs a punch - with exciting character introductions from the game laying the groundwork for certain story adaptations - but for non-gamers, this may have raise some unanswered questions.

Whether Devil May Cry is renewed for a second season still remains to be seen, but with several major antagonists teased in the season finale - and five main games to adapt (along with reboot DmC: Devil May Cry) - there are certainly plenty more adventures in store for Dante if Netflix plan to greenlit further seasons.

Devil May Cry ending explained: Do Dante and Lady stop White Rabbit?

Following a tense showdown between the trio - which saw the antagonist using demon blood to significantly alter his form and power - it appeared that White Rabbit’s plan was finally going to come to fruition.

With both parts of the amulet complete and the sword of Sparda in its true form with blood from the two brothers (as he drives the sword through Dante), White Rabbit successfully opens the gates to Hell - transforming the city.

The White Rabbit in Devil May Cry. Netflix

However, Lady has one demon bullet remaining, and with her last shot she hits the red core in White Rabbit’s chest, significantly weakening him. And with the knowledge that his twin brother lives, Dante is resolute in living so he can find his twin.

He then removes his father’s sword from his chest, transforms into his demon form and charges into the antagonist, piercing him through the stomach before splitting him in half with the sword - finally killing him.

Dante then removes the amulet from the Force Edge sword of Sparda, closing the gate to the demon realm - restoring the city.

What is Operation Inferno?

Following White Rabbit’s death, VP Baines (Kevin Conroy) and DARKCOM operatives recover White Rabbit’s main device, which can detect and hold open rifts between the two realms, from Anders (Benjamin Abiola), before killing the mole.

The shady government agency then uses the technology to "wage the final war against Hell itself", enacting Operation Inferno.

Along with carrying out VP Baines’s holy mission to fight for humanity’s souls, the operation is also a nod to Devil May Cry 4, referring to the 16th mission of the game (along with the Divine Comedy).

Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary in Devil May Cry. Netflix

As part of the operation, several missiles are sent through the portal to Hell, destroying innocent Makai residents while damaging the realm.

The army is then sent in to conquer, with soldiers taking selfies with the American flag as they unleash destruction, along with photos of soldiers posing with dead demon bodies and parading giant skull trophies on their vehicles.

The president then reveals that Hell and demons are real in an announcement to all American citizens, as VP Baines partners with the Urboros Corporation to build a detention facility down in Hell.

Who is the Uroboros Corporation?

In one of the final reveals, we see VP Baines standing next to the ominous looking leader of the Uroboros Corporation, complete with a Van-Dyke style moustache and beard, an all-white suit with a dark blue cravat and a burgundy fur trimmed cape.

Many fans of the games will recognise this as Arius, the main villain of Devil May Cry 2. The wealthy antagonist is the CEO of Uroboros and a modern day sorcerer who is looking to utilise demonic power for his own gains.

Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante in Devil May Cry. Netflix

Much like the Umbrella Corporation in the Resident Evil games, the Uroboros Corporation is a multinational conglomerate acting as a villainous corporation in Devil May Cry.

Along with scientific, medical and biological research, the company is a weapons manufacturer and is currently running the detention facility down in Hell.

Does Dante find his brother Vergil?

As revealed by White Rabbit, Dante now knows that his twin brother Vergil - who he thought he watched die when they were children - is in fact alive. He then sets out on a mission to try and track him down after all these years.

"Knowing there’s a chance, I have to go out there to try and find him," Dante says to Lady. "You could come with me if you want? We could do an odd couple buddy cop thing. Riggs and Murtaugh, Tango and Cash, Dante and Lady."

Unfortunately for Dante, Mary brings him into DARKCOM and the demon hunter is put into cryostasis, halting his plans.

Robbie Daymond as Vergil in Devil May Cry. Netflix

Meanwhile, back in Hell, Vergil (also known as 'The Knight') kills the prison guards in the Uroboros Corporation’s detention facility and frees the inmates.

While informing the prisoners that King Mundus grants them their freedom and that they should show him gratitude, he transforms from his demon alter ego to his white-haired human form, brandishing a katana.

This reveal potentially teases Vergil’s Black Knight arc from the games, as the character is tortured and controlled by King Mundus, as seen in the ending of Devil May Cry 3.

If - and when - Dante escapes from DARKCOM, his family reunion might be more complicated than he thought!

Devil May Cry is available to stream on Netflix now.

