Conroy plays VP Baines in the series, which is based on the video game of the same name.

Paying tribute to the late star, the show's creator Adi Shankar shared a message on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying it "was recorded before he passed".

Shankar added: "No AI used. Mr. Conroy gave [an] amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honour to work with him."

Johnny Yong Bosch, who voices Dante in the series and who voiced Nero in the game, added: "It was an honour to work alongside Kevin Conroy for the upcoming DMC series.

"A true legend. Batman: The Animated Series redefined cartoons for me.

"For those wondering, our recording sessions took place a few years ago – animation takes quite some time to complete."

Devil May Cry follows demon hunter Dante and his attempts to thwart various demon invasions of Earth.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world's best hope for salvation."

The trailer has already impressed fans, with many clamouring to see the final result on Netflix after it was first announced in 2018.

The series also stars Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee, Chris Coppola and Tony Todd.

Devil May Cry will be released on Netflix on 3rd April.

