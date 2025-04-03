The story follows demon hunter Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch) as he's drawn into an epic battle for the future of humanity, as demonic entities from a parallel dimension seek to lay waste to planet Earth – and its inhabitants.

The breathtaking action sequences are accompanied by a visceral metal soundtrack, comprised of both original compositions and licensed tracks from such '00s legends as Evanescence, Limp Bizkit and Green Day.

If you've been enjoying the show and its blistering tunes, read on for everything you need to know about the Devil May Cry soundtrack.

What is the Devil May Cry opening credits theme?

Devil May Cry. Netflix

The Devil May Cry opening credits theme on Netflix is Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle) by Limp Bizkit.

The song was first released back in September 2000, reaching number one in the singles charts of the United Kingdom and Ireland, while it also proved popular in the band's home region of North America.

Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle) was subsequently featured in the first Fast & Furious film, released the following year.

What is the Devil May Cry end credits theme?

The Devil May Cry end credits theme is Devils Never Cry (Power Glove Lullaby Mix) by the Australian band Power Glove.

The song is a remixed version of the original Devils Never Cry, which was written for the original soundtrack to 2005's Devil May Cry 3; an acclaimed video game initially released on PlayStation 2 and recently ported to Nintendo Switch.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Who performs the original Devil May Cry score?

Devil May Cry's original soundtrack is performed by Australian electronic music duo Power Glove.

The two-piece is no stranger to the video game space, having been named after Nintendo's famous 1989 accessory, while they've also composed the soundtrack to Ubisoft's stylised Blood Dragon franchise (which initially span out of Far Cry 3).

Power Glove are credited on 31 songs from the Devil May Cry official soundtrack, which has been released as an album on music streaming services. You can listen now on Spotify or Apple Music.

Devil May Cry soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix adaptation

The White Rabbit in Devil May Cry. Netflix

In addition to the original compositions from Power Glove, the series also features music from other notable bands, including a brand new track from Evanescence released as a promotional single.

Here are the songs you should listen out for in Devil May Cry season 1:

Afterlife by Evanescence

Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle) by Limp Bizkit

Guerrilla Radio by Rage Against the Machine

Last Resort (Power Glove Version) by Papa Roach

Devil Trigger (Power Glove Battle Version) by Casey Edwards

Butterfly by Crazy Town

[TO BE CONFIRMED] by Green Day

Bury the Light (Power Glove Approaching The Storm Mix) by Casey Edwards

Ghost (feat Power Glove) by Gunship

Devil May Cry is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.