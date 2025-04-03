Devil May Cry soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix series
The action-packed anime series boasts a killer tracklist.
After years in development, Netflix's Devil May Cry is finally here – and it's safe to say that it's been worth the wait.
The new series comes from Castlevania producer Adi Shankar and shares the same affection for its beloved source material, bringing the twisted world of Capcom's action franchise to life in vivid animation.
The story follows demon hunter Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch) as he's drawn into an epic battle for the future of humanity, as demonic entities from a parallel dimension seek to lay waste to planet Earth – and its inhabitants.
The breathtaking action sequences are accompanied by a visceral metal soundtrack, comprised of both original compositions and licensed tracks from such '00s legends as Evanescence, Limp Bizkit and Green Day.
If you've been enjoying the show and its blistering tunes, read on for everything you need to know about the Devil May Cry soundtrack.
What is the Devil May Cry opening credits theme?
The Devil May Cry opening credits theme on Netflix is Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle) by Limp Bizkit.
The song was first released back in September 2000, reaching number one in the singles charts of the United Kingdom and Ireland, while it also proved popular in the band's home region of North America.
Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle) was subsequently featured in the first Fast & Furious film, released the following year.
What is the Devil May Cry end credits theme?
The Devil May Cry end credits theme is Devils Never Cry (Power Glove Lullaby Mix) by the Australian band Power Glove.
The song is a remixed version of the original Devils Never Cry, which was written for the original soundtrack to 2005's Devil May Cry 3; an acclaimed video game initially released on PlayStation 2 and recently ported to Nintendo Switch.
Who performs the original Devil May Cry score?
Devil May Cry's original soundtrack is performed by Australian electronic music duo Power Glove.
The two-piece is no stranger to the video game space, having been named after Nintendo's famous 1989 accessory, while they've also composed the soundtrack to Ubisoft's stylised Blood Dragon franchise (which initially span out of Far Cry 3).
Power Glove are credited on 31 songs from the Devil May Cry official soundtrack, which has been released as an album on music streaming services. You can listen now on Spotify or Apple Music.
Devil May Cry soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix adaptation
In addition to the original compositions from Power Glove, the series also features music from other notable bands, including a brand new track from Evanescence released as a promotional single.
Here are the songs you should listen out for in Devil May Cry season 1:
- Afterlife by Evanescence
- Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle) by Limp Bizkit
- Guerrilla Radio by Rage Against the Machine
- Last Resort (Power Glove Version) by Papa Roach
- Devil Trigger (Power Glove Battle Version) by Casey Edwards
- Butterfly by Crazy Town
- [TO BE CONFIRMED] by Green Day
- Bury the Light (Power Glove Approaching The Storm Mix) by Casey Edwards
- Ghost (feat Power Glove) by Gunship
