Devil May Cry takes a similar style to that earlier series, but with specific flourishes that pay homage to the franchise's signature style, including flashy effects, rock music and generally bad attitude.

Shankar approached Evanescence to co-write a song featured in the series, titled Afterlife, which is a collaboration between the band and Arcane composer Mako (aka Alexander Seaver).

Speaking of her favourite character in season 1, Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee said (via The Gamer): "I naturally attach myself to Mary because that's kind of the spirit I was putting myself into for our song, and she's a big part of the episode that features [Afterlife]."

If you're eager to see the adaptation return, read on for everything we know so far about the future of Devil May Cry on Netflix.

Will there be a Devil May Cry season 2?

Devil May Cry. Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Devil May Cry will return for a second season, but producer Adi Shankar has expressed a desire to tell a "multi-season" story.

Back in 2021, while the show was still in development, he told IGN that he envisioned the show unfolding over several years and entries, in a similar manner to his other Netflix anime hit Castlevania (and its recent sequel Nocturne).

Whether or not Devil May Cry makes it to season 2 will depend largely on the show's viewership in its first month of availability, after which Netflix execs typically make their call on whether a show has done enough to warrant more episodes.

So, if you want more Devil May Cry, be sure to spread the word to get as many people to tune in as possible. We'll update this page with more information on the show's status as it comes in.

When could a potential Devil May Cry season 2 be released?

Given that the two shows share a producer in Adi Shankar, it's quite likely that Devil May Cry would follow a similar release pattern to Castlevania if it were to be renewed.

That would point to an approximately 15-month gap between seasons, which would indicate a potential season 2 release date in summer/autumn 2026. However, that's just an estimate, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Who could star in a potential Devil May Cry season 2 cast?

Dante in Devil May Cry. Netflix

If Devil May Cry were to be renewed for a second season, it's likely that most of the voice cast would return for the next set of episodes.

That includes voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, who is well known to fans of the franchise for previously voicing the character's nephew, Nero, in video games Devil May Cry 4 and 5.

Unfortunately, two of the most recognisable voices in the cast – Batman legend Kevin Conroy and horror icon Tony Todd – have since passed away in real life.

Here's an overview of the core cast members, who could return for a potential second season of Devil May Cry.

Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante

Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary

Hoon Lee as the White Rabbit

Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferino

Robbie Daymond as Vergil

What could happen in a potential Devil May Cry season 2?

If Devil May Cry were to be renewed for a second season, it's likely that the series would fold in more notable characters from the popular video game series, with Dante, Vergil and Lady already gracing the anime series.

Specific plot details are open to speculation for now, but no doubt fans will have spirited opinions on which of the Capcom games the show should focus its time on next.

Is there a trailer for a potential Devil May Cry season 2?

Alas, there's no new footage just yet, but we'll update this page if that changes.

