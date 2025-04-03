Fans will be pleased to see that the animated series has retained the tongue-in-cheek humour, flawless style and gothic aesthetic of the source material, with producer Adi Shankar being a self-proclaimed super-fan of the Capcom franchise.

Among the cast for Devil May Cry season 1 is the late Kevin Conroy, who is best known for his work as Batman in various DC animations and video games – but he isn't the only voice you may recognise.

Read on for a guide to the cast and characters in Devil May Cry on Netflix.

Devil May Cry cast: Full list of actors in Netflix video game adaptation

Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante in Devil May Cry. Netflix

Here's a quick round-up of the key players in Netflix's Devil May Cry – read on for more detailed profiles on each character and actor, including where you might have seen (or heard) them before.

Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante

Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary

Hoon Lee as the White Rabbit

Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferino

Kevin Conroy as VP Baines

Robbie Daymond as Vergil

Johnny Yong Bosch voices Dante

Johnny Yong Bosch voices Dante in Devil May Cry. Netflix/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Dante? Dante is an orphan demon hunter, who comes to the attention of a shady government agency when the portal between Earth and a parallel demonic dimension re-opens.

What else has Johnny Yong Bosch been in? Bosch is known to Devil May Cry fans, having voiced Dante's nephew Nero in the fourth and fifth games in the mainline series. His other credits include Adam Park in the Power Rangers franchise, plus various major roles in English-language anime dubs.

Scout Taylor-Compton voices Mary aka Lady

Scout Taylor-Compton voices Mary in Devil May Cry. Netflix/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Mary aka Lady? Mary is a secret agent who has always longed to protect those she cares about from monsters. That brought her into the demon-hunting profession, working for a shady agency whose methods are merciless. She initially has a strong distrust of Dante.

What else has Scout Taylor-Compton been in? Taylor-Compton played iconic horror heroine Laurie Strode in Rob Zombie's two Halloween films. She's also known for roles in Gilmore Girls, Charmed, Rosewood and Nashville.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hoon Lee voices the White Rabbit

Hoon Lee voices The White Rabbit in Devil May Cry. David Livingston/Getty Images/Netflix

Who is the White Rabbit? The White Rabbit is a demonic entity working to bring down the barrier between the mortal world and that of his unholy brethren.

What else has Hoon Lee been in? Lee is probably best known for his role in action drama Banshee, where he played computer hacker Job; the accomplice of Antony Starr's master thief Lucas Hood. His other work includes Marvel's Iron Fist, Outcast and Bosch. He has also voiced both Splinter and Shredder in animated entries in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

Kevin Conroy voices VP Baines

Kevin Conroy attends an event for Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Who is VP Baines? VP Baines is the vice-president of the United States. He commands the team of mercenaries attempting to hunt down and stop the White Rabbit's nefarious plans.

What else has Kevin Conroy been in? This marks a posthumous role for Conroy, who sadly passed away from cancer in late 2022. He was something of a legend among sci-fi and fantasy fans, primarily for his work voicing Bruce Wayne aka Batman in various DC Comics animated projects and video games over three decades.

In 2019, he played the character in live-action too, as part of the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Devil May Cry is dedicated to his memory.

Robbie Daymond voices Vergil

Robbie Daymond voices Vergil in Devil May Cry. Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic/Netflix

Who is Vergil? Vergil is Dante's twin brother, who is believed to have died at the start of the series. He walks a more villainous path than his sibling, with whom he has a bitter rivalry.

What else has Robbie Daymond been in? Daymond is a prominent voice actor across video games and animation, with projects including Hi-Fi Rush, Helldivers 2, Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, plus Creature Commandos and Disney XD's Spider-Man.

Chris Coppola voices Enzo Ferino

Who is Enzo? Enzo is an old associate of Dante's, who is drawn into the demon hunter's latest volatile predicament.

What else has Chris Coppola been in? Coppola has appeared in HBO's Barry, Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, Showtime's Ray Donovan and Marvel's Agent Carter.

Devil May Cry is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.