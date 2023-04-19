Netflix has reunited the cast of the children's show which briefly took over the world, following a group of friends granted superpowers by an inter-dimensional being known as Zordon.

Children of the '90s, rejoice! The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are back together once more to fend off the latest evil plan from their long-time nemesis Rita Repulsa.

As shown in the trailer, the special opens with the death of Trini Kwan, the first Yellow Ranger, which shocks the team into coming back together to avenge their fallen friend.

In real life, actor Thuy Trang, who played Trini, tragically died in a car accident aged just 27, so the storyline allows the franchise to pay tribute to her – and continue the character's legacy by introducing her daughter, Minh (Charlie Kersh).

Here's your full guide to the reunited cast for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, as the brand new special lands on Netflix.

David Yost plays Billy Cranston (the Blue Ranger)

David Yost stars in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Netflix

Who is Billy Cranston? Billy is the Blue Ranger, whose weapon of choice is the Power Lance. He can pilot the Triceratops Dinozord, the Unicorn Thunderzord, the Wolf Ninjazord, and the Blue Shogunzord.

What else has David Yost been in? Yost has done relatively little screen acting besides Power Rangers, but has worked behind-the-scenes on reality shows Temptation Island, You Are What You Eat, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Walter Emanuel Jones plays Zack Taylor (the first Black Ranger)

Walter Emmanuel Jones in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Netflix

Who is Zack Taylor? Zack transforms into the Black Ranger, who has the ability to wield the Power Axe. He can also pilot two formidable fighting machines: the Mastodon Dinozord and the Lion Thunderzord.

What else has Walter Emmanuel Jones been in? Since leaving Power Rangers, Emmanuel Jones has appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, CSI and The Shield, among other US programmes.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Steve Cardenas plays Rocky DeSantos (the second Red Ranger)

Steve Cardenas and David Yost in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Netflix

Who is Rocky DeSantos? Rocky is the second Red Ranger, who took the role over from its originator, Jason Lee Scott (Austin St John). His weapon is the Power Sword and his piloting skills extend across the Red Dragon Thunderzord, the Ape Ninjazord, the Red Shogunzord, and the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord.

What else has Steve Cardenas been in? Cardenas is known for his work in the Power Rangers franchise.

Catherine Sutherland plays Katherine 'Kat' Hillard (the second Pink Ranger)

David Yost and Catherine Sutherland in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Netflix

Who is Kat Hillard? Kat is the second Pink Ranger after Kimberly Hart (Amy Jo Johnson). She wields the Power Bow, and pilots the Crane Ninjazord, the White Shogunzord, and the Pterodactyl Dinozord.

What else has Catherine Sutherland been in? Sutherland is known for the 2000 horror flick The Cell, which co-starred Jennifer Lopez and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Charlize 'Charlie' Kersh plays Minh Kwan (the third Yellow Ranger)

(L-R) David Yost, Walter Emmanuel Jones and Charlie Kersh in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Netflix

Who is Minh Kwan? Minh is the daughter of Trini Kwan, who inherits her title as the Yellow Ranger – making her the third person to hold that title after her mother and Aisha Campbell (Karan Ashley). The trailer reveals that she is looking to avenge Trini's death in this special reunion episode.

What else has Charlie Kersh been in? Kersh appeared as a child in the Steve Coogan comedy series Happyish. She is also an experienced martial artist, holding the title of Taekwondo Xtreme Martial Arts (XMA) World Champion.

Johnny Yong Bosch plays Adam Park (the second Black Ranger)

Johnny Yong Bosch speaks on stage at New York Comic Con 2021. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop

Who is Adam Park? Adam is the second Black Ranger after Zack Taylor, known for wielding the Power Axe and piloting the Lion Thunderzord, the Frog Ninjazord, and the Black Shogunzord.

What else has Johnny Yong Bosch been in? Bosch has had a successful career as a voice actor, specialising primarily in English-language dubs of popular anime films and shows. His credits include major franchises like Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Demon Slayer, Bleach and One Piece.

Karan Ashley plays Aisha Campbell (the second Yellow Ranger)

Karan Ashley attends the 2015 Great Philadelphia Comic Con Bobby Bank/WireImage

Who is Aisha Campbell? Aisha took on the title of Yellow Ranger after Trini, giving her the power to wield the Power Daggers. She also pilots the Griffin Thunderzord, the Bear Ninjazord, and the Yellow Shogunzord.

What else has Karan Ashley been in? Ashley has appeared in US sitcoms The Parkers and One on One.

Barbara Goodson plays Rita Repulsa

Barbara Goodson pictured in 2012 / Rita Repulsa in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images/Netflix

Who is Rita Repulsa? Rita is one of the most persistent foes of the Power Rangers. She is an evil witch from outer space who wants nothing more than to rule the universe.

What else has Barbara Goodson been in? Goodson has taken other voice roles in Fraggle Rock, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a wide range of anime dubs.

Richard Steven Horvitz plays Alpha 5

Richard Steven Horvitz plays Alpha 5 in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Netflix

Who is Alpha 5? Alpha 5 is the robot sidekick of the Power Rangers, responsible for keeping things running at their command centre and assisting their mentor, Zordon.

What else has Richard Steven Horvitz been in? Another prolific voice actor, Horvitz is known for roles in Ben 10 and Invader Zim as well as the video games Psychonauts and Ratchet & Clank.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.