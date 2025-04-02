Power Rangers star Johnny Yong Bosch voices Dante in the series, after he voiced Nero in the games.

The series will also mark a posthumous performance from Kevin Conroy, who died in 2022. He voices a new character, Baines, the no-nonsense Vice President.

As the highly-anticipated series nears, here's everything you need to know about what time it'll land on Netflix.

What time will Devil May Cry be released on Netflix where you are?

Devil May Cry will be released on Netflix at 8am BST on 3rd April in the UK.

That works out to the following times around the world:

3am ET (USA)

2am CT (USA)

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

8am CET (Central Europe)

3pm AWST on Sunday (Australia)

5pm AEST on Sunday (Australia)

Episodes will land all at once on Netflix, in keeping with the streamer's usual release model.

Devil May Cry will be released on Netflix on 3rd April.

