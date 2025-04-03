At the end of each episode, a small tribute reads: "In memory of Kevin Conroy (1955-2022)".

The actor was best known for voicing Batman in a number of DC projects including Batman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures and Justice League.

His other posthumous roles include voicing Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, MultiVersus and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three.

The series was recorded before Conroy's passing, with the show's creator Adi Shankar sharing on X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time: "No AI used. Mr. Conroy gave [an] amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honour to work with him."

Johnny Yong Bosch, who voices Dante in the series, also paid tribute: "It was an honour to work alongside Kevin Conroy for the upcoming DMC series.

"A true legend. Batman: The Animated Series redefined cartoons for me. For those wondering, our recording sessions took place a few years ago – animation takes quite some time to complete."

The eight-part series, which Netflix has described as "imaginative" and "exciting", follows a demon hunter for hire who "confronts an otherworldly villain - and his own dark past".

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world's best hope for salvation."

Devil May Cry is available to watch on Netflix now.

