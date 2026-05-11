❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Ebon Moss-Bachrach says he’s been thinking about The Bear’s Gary prequel for over 5 years – and teases resolution to that brutal [SPOILER] cliffhanger
The episode, which was released as a surprise drop last week, was written by its stars, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 4:34 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...