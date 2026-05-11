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Rivals boss pays tribute to Jilly Cooper and reveals ambitions as series expands: "I would love this show to be like Marvel!"
The provocative satire returns to Disney+ this week.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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