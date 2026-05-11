This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

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Dominic Treadwell-Collins thinks about sex a lot and he thinks about it very seriously. And also – and this word comes up a lot – “rigorously”. But of course he does: he’s the lead writer and an executive producer on Rivals, the romp of a Disney+ series based on the novels of Jilly Cooper. The show, like its source material, is chockablock with how’s your father, rammed with rutting, a bonking bonanza.

This is actually something of a responsibility, it transpires. “It’s a very big part of Rivals and we celebrate it in all its forms,” explains Treadwell-Collins. “So, we’re incredibly rigorous with ourselves. We have conversations with actors who are going to be in those scenes, we have amazing intimacy coordinators, and a lot of homework and prep go into even the silly sex scenes.”

Once filmed, the edit provides another opportunity to ensure that the scenes meet certain criteria. “Every sex scene must move the story on, not be gratuitous, can titillate at times but must never make the audience feel uncomfortable or grubby,” he adds.

So, what does he want the audience to feel while watching Rivals? “I want people to finish an episode and want to watch the next one because it gives them joy. It’s a joyful show. Add to that a dollop of escapism, the music and fashion of the 1980s, the love stories and you have something special. I think that this series, which ends with some cliffhangers and a huge, romantic joyful moment, is even better than series one.”

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It’s certainly longer. “Because it’s 12 episodes, we needed more heft. If we just told some fun, silly stories, everyone would tire of us quite easily,” he explains. “If season one was a naughty teenager, we’re entering adulthood now. There’s a maturity, a confidence and a swagger: I’m writing for these actors that I adore and and those actors know exactly the show that they’re in.”

And the show they’re in isn’t strictly Rivals. Yes, this second series is based on the remainder of the eponymous novel, but Treadwell-Collins has made bold decisions.

“Because I’ve got the rights to all of the Rutshire Chronicles we’ve been able to look back at bits of Riders and bring characters from there, as well as taking bits of Polo, the next book, and expanding the world that way.”

Given there are 11 books in the series, starting with Riders, that’s a lot of potential expansion – a Marvel-like universe of possibilities? Treadwell-Collins smiles, “I would love this show to be like Marvel!”

Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Luca Pasqualino as Bas Baddingham, Brendan Patricks as Henry Hampshire and Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black in Rivals. Disney+

Treadwell-Collins’s boldest use of creative licence may also prove his most controversial. “In the book, Charles and Gerald are both gay characters, but they never actually cross. What was really important to us was alongside the heterosexual love stories, telling a big, swooping gay love story.”

It should be noted that in 1987 the Aids crisis was very much in the news and the following year the government introduced the Section 28 legislation to prevent the “promotion” of homosexuality. It seems unlikely that Treadwell-Collins will let either pass by unremarked upon by Rivals. Is this what’s known as “pushing a gay agenda”?

“I have a humanity agenda,” he says firmly. “It’s about making everyone stop thinking about themselves and instead empathise with other people.”

Treadwell-Collins is sanguine that some will be aghast at the changes, but Cooper herself was absolutely fine. “We never did anything that Jilly didn’t approve of and if there was something she didn’t like, we changed it. She signed off every single script and she was watching rushes up until the week before she died [in October 2025]. So we’ve got her sign-off and her voice is all the way through it all.”

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In fact, Treadwell-Collins had talked through plans for a third series with Cooper. It is yet to be commissioned but Disney are “in active talks” regarding the development of future series, which is a good sign. Still, it must be emotional, working without her. “She was someone I loved being around and would talk to all the time. She was the one who told me to write the pilot.

“In my office at home, I’m surrounded by Jilly. I’ve got my copy of Rivals and pictures of her. The week after she died, I was doing her notes on episode 12 because the show had to keep moving. Surrounded by her, mourning her. It was hard but it was made easier by being in Jilly World. It’s a lovely world to escape to.”

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Rivals season 2 is coming to Disney+ on Friday 15 May 2026.

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