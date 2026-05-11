A place at Wembley is on the line when Southampton host Middlesbrough in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday evening.

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It's even-steven between the two teams after last Saturday's first leg at the Riverside finished goalless, although Boro might come to rue their failure to make their dominance pay.

While Kim Hellberg's team enjoyed 65 per cent of possession, only three of their 17 shots hit the target, and Saints, who won the play-offs a couple of years ago, will surely now fancy their chances on home soil.

The build-up to the first leg was overshadowed by a 'spygate' row as Middlesbrough accused Southampton of sending a staff member to watch a training session for which Saints have since been charged by the EFL.

The winner of the other semi-final between Hull and Millwall await Southampton or Middlesbrough in the richest game in football later this month.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

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When is Southampton v Middlesbrough?

Southampton v Middlesbrough will take place on Tuesday 12 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Southampton v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Southampton v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Southampton v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Southampton v Middlesbrough on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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