New on Disney Plus UK October 2021 – every new film and show released this month

October means spooky season for many – including Disney Plus, which has horror helpings for all ages.

Advertisement

UK adults, in particular, will finally be able to see Ryan Murphy’s latest weird and wonderful tale in American Horror Story season 10, while kids – and kids at heart – can catch up with Kermit, Miss Piggy and co. in the first-ever Muppet Halloween special.

On the film side, long-delayed blockbuster Black Widow will now be available to all subscribers for free, while The Rocky Horror Picture Show arrives just in time for a Halloween horror experience unlike any other.

In terms of new series, Taika Waititi comedy Reservation Dogs has already been generating great buzz in the US, while tween horror anthology Just Beyond is the latest adaptation from Fear Street author R.L. Stine.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus this October.

Friday 1st October

Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales Animated Halloween special set in a galaxy far far away following a Lego Poe and BB-8 who share creepy stories after landing on Mustafar.

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live! Halloween-themed live special of the improvisational family comedy series.

Titanic: Case Closed National Geographic documentary presented by historian Tim Goodman exploring alternative theories about the ill-fated voyage.

King of Coke: Living the High Life True crime documentary about Larry Lavin, who ran one of the biggest cocaine rings in the United States in the 1980s.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) Cult musical comedy horror starring Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-n-Furter, who offers a stranded couple shelter in his bizarre castle.

Red Tails (2012) Fact-based war story from George Lucas following three African-American pilots who join the Tuskegee Airmen.

Monday 4th October

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 Maggie and Negan make a pact as the post-apocalyptic show’s final season continues.

Tuesday 5th October

Only Murders in the Building Episode 7 Charles, Oliver and Mabel are spied on as the true-crime parody nears its conclusion.

Wednesday 6th October

Disney

Black Widow The Scarlett Johansson Marvel blockbuster becomes free for everyone.

Among the Stars Six-part docuseries following NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy and his team for one last space mission.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Episodes 1-2 French children’s series following two Parisian superheroes.

Vampirina Season 3 Episodes 1-5 Children’s comedy-horror following a young vampire girl who moves to Pennsylvania.

Hip Hop Uncovered Season 1 Docuseries exploring the rise of hip hop and its complicated relationship with street culture and its place in American society.

What We Do in the Shadows Seasons 1+2 Offbeat mockumentary based on the film of the same name, following three vampire roommates in Staten Island.

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 9

Turner & Hooch E12 – Finale

Chip’n’Dale Park Life Episode 11

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 5

The Great North Season 1 Episode 3

American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 5

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 5

That One Word: Feyenoord Season 1 Episode 6

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 9

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 11

American Dad Season 17 Episode 14

Mixed-ish Season 1 Episode 8

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 8th October

Muppets Haunted Mansion The Great Gonzo spends the night in The Haunted Mansion in The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special.

Under Wraps Remake of the 1997 film of the same name, following three children who befriend a mummy.

Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches Disney Junior Halloween special in which Mickey tells Pluto a story about two witches-in-training.

Mission Pluto Nat Geo documentary about the historic New Horizon mission to the previously unexplored world of Pluto.

Naked Molerat: Nature’s Weirdest Superhero Nat Geo documentary about the Naked Molerat and how their long lifespan could benefit humanity.

The Phantom Cat Nat Geo documentary following filmmaker Christian Baumeister’s attempts to find a jaguar in South America.

Hidden Figures (2016) Acclaimed biopic following three African American female mathematicians who played a key role at NASA during the early years of the Space Race.

Logan (2017) Violent and gritty X-Men adventure that sees Hugh Jackman suit up as Wolverine one last time to defend a young mutant named Laura.

The Omen (1976) Classic horror in which a father swaps his stillborn baby with an orphaned infant who happens to be the Antichrist.

Monday 11th October

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 Mid-season finale.

Tuesday 12th October

Only Murders in the Building Episode 8

Wednesday 13th October

Just Beyond Eight episode anthology series exploring realities outside our own, based on the writings of Fear Street author R.L. Stine.

Reservation Dogs Season 1 Episodes 1+2 Comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, following four indigenous teenagers who steal, rob and save to get to Califonia in memory of a fallen friend.

Soul of a Nation Season 1 News magazine show exploring the Black experience in America.

Deep State Seasons 1-2 British spy thriller following a retired MI6 spy who is called back into the field and finds himself caught up in a global conspiracy.

American Horror Story Season 9 Subtitled American Horror Story: 1984, the ninth twisted tale from Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk sees a murderer attack a summer camp in this homage to ’80s slashers.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 6

Chip’n’Dale Park Life Episode 12 – Finale

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Episode 3

Vampirina Season 3 Episodes 6-10

The Great North Season 1 Episode 4

American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 6

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 6

That One Word: Feyenoord Season 1 Episode 7

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 10

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 12

American Dad Season 17 Episode 15

Mixed-ish Season 1 Episode 9

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 15th October

Return of the Clouded Leopards Nat Geo documentary following two orphaned leopard cubs as they are reintroduced back to the jungle.

Generation YouTube Nat Geo documentary exploring the origins of the video-sharing site, including interviews with founders Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim.

Scary Movie 4 (2006) The fourth installment in the horror parody series, starring Anna Farris and Regina Hall.

What Lies Beneath (2000) Supernatural thriller starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford as a couple who move into a haunted house.

The Hurricane (1999) Biographical drama starring Denzel Washington as African-American boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter who was wrongfully imprisoned for murder.

Tuesday 19th October

Only Murders in the Building Episode 9

Wednesday 20th October

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow The latest episode of Marvel’s behind-the-scenes docuseries, this time looking at Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson.

Disney Magic Bake-Off Season 1 Episodes 1-8 Three teams of two children compete to bake the best Disney-themed cake.

Mickey’s Mixed-Up Adventures Season 3 Halloween Episode Special themed episode of the CGI children’s series starring Disney favourites.

WW2: Hell Under The Sea Seasons 1-3 Nat Geo docuseries looking at the greatest and deadliest submarine battles of World War Two.

Engineering Connections Seasons 1-2 Docuseries looking at modern-day superstructures hosted by Richard Hammond.

American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 1 Subtitled American Horror Story: Double Feature, Evan Peters and Macaulay Culkin star in two terrifying tales – one at a seaside town, and one in Death Valley.

White Collar Seasons 1-6 American police procedural following a con artist and FBI agent who team up to catch other criminals.

Black-ish Season 6 Sixth season of the popular sitcom following an African-American family man struggling with cultural identity in a mostly white neighbourhood.

Disney Insider Batch 2 Episode 1 The start of another run of episodes detailing the behind-the-scenes goings-on of the Walt Disney company.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 7

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Episode 4

Vampirina Season3 Episodes 11-15

Reservation Dogs Season 1 Episode 3

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 7

The Great North Season 1 Episode 5

That One Word: Feyenoord Season 1 Episode 8

American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 7 – Finale

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 11

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 13

American Dad Season 17 Episode 16

Mixed-ish Season 1 Episode 10

Friday 22nd October

Strangest Bird Alive Nat Geo docuseries looking at the Ostriches of Namibia, and how they must breed at exactly the right time in order for their chicks to survive.

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey Nat Geo documentary detailing the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The Other Side of the Door (2016) Supernatural horror starring Sarah Wayne Callies as a grieving mother who brings back the restless spirit of her dead son.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) Remake of the 1977 Wes Craven classic following a family who fall victim to mutated cannibals.

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) Horror sequel following National Guard trainees who battle vicious mutants at an abandoned desert military base.

Tuesday 26th October

Hulu/YouTube

Only Murders in the Building Episode 10 Season finale.

Wednesday 27th October

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of What If…? A behind-the-scenes look at the first animated series from Marvel Studios.

Owl House Interstitials A series of shorts featuring characters from The Owl House, which were previously released on YouTube under the name Owl pellets.

Savage Kingdom Seasons 1-3 Nat Geo documentary focusing on Africa’s predators, narrated by Charles Dance.

Apocalypse: War of the Worlds Season 1 Nat Geo documentary looking at how the end of World War Two sparked a much longer conflict: the Cold War.

Invasion Earth Season 1 Nat Geo documentary investigating unexplained UFO sightings.

Tyrant Seasons 1-3 The son of a Middle Eastern dictator runs away to start a family in the US, but gets involved in politics upon his return.

Family Guy Season 19 The latest season of the silly sitcom created by Seth MacFarlane.

Fox

Mr Inbetween Seasons 1-3 Australian comedy-drama following a man balancing his life as a criminal for hire with his responsibilities as a father, boyfriend, ex-husband and best friend.

The Nest

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 8

Disney Insider Batch 2 Episode 2

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Episode 5

Vampirina Season3 Episodes 16-20

American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 Episode 2

That One Word: Feyenoord Season 1 Episode 9 – Finale

Reservation Dogs Season 1 Episode 4

The Great North Season 1 Episode 6

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 8

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 12

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 14

American Dad Season 17 Episode 17

Mixed-ish Season 1 Episode 11

Friday 29th October

World’s Biggest Festival: Kumbh Mela Investigative journalist Diego Buñuel hosts this look at religious festival Maha Kumbh Mela, which regularly attracts 100 million people – the world’s largest gathering of humans in one place.

Ultimate Tutankhamun Experts in history, science and archaeology come together to shed new light on the biggest mysteries surrounding the boy king.

Wild Little Cats A look beyond lions and tigers to the smaller members of the cat family such as lynxes, servals and domestic cats.

Comet of the Century Nat Geo documentary about comet ISON.

Books of Blood (2021) Anthology horror film originally released on Hulu in the US, based on Clive Barker’s horror novels of the same name.

Ready or Not (2019) Comedy horror starring Samara Weaver as a bride forced by her new in-laws to take part in a terrifying game.

Advertisement

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.