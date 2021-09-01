Y: The Last Man TV show – Release date, trailer for Disney Plus series

Comic book shows such as What If…? are all the rage these days – but not all of them focus on superheroes.

Following in the footsteps of fellow DC Vertigo comic adaptations such as Sweet Tooth, Lucifer and the upcoming The Sandman, Y: The Last Man eschews caped crusaders in favour of a more adult-oriented tale.

Much like the comics, the TV series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where all living mammals with a Y chromosome suddenly and mysteriously die – except for one man and his monkey.

It’s certainly one of the more unique armageddons to be shown on screen – here’s everything you need to know about Y: The Last Man.

Y: The Last Man TV show release date

Y: The Last Man will premiere on Star on Disney Plus on Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

Only the first three episodes will be available on the streaming service at launch, with the remaining seven set to be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Interestingly this will make Y: The Last Man one a rare DC comics adaptation available on Disney Plus, which is of course the home of Marvel movies.

To tune in, you need a subscription to Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90.

Y The Last The Man trailer

The rather eerie trailer dropped in August 2021, featuring a rather haunting rendition of ‘A Man’s World’ – though be warned as the promo doesn’t hang about when it comes to showing half the population dying…

Y The Last Man cast

Acting legend Diane Lane is the show’s big-name star, who will be portraying US senator Jennifer Brown who takes over as President following the previous head of state’s death.

Jennifer is also the mother of Yorick, an amateur escape artist and the titular last man left alive. He will be portrayed by Warcraft: The Beginning star Ben Schnetzer.

Dredd’s Olivia Thirlby portrays Yorick’s paramedic sister Hero, while Shameless US actress Ashley Romans will play Yorick’s bodyguard Agent 355.

Elliot Fletcher will star as Yorick’s best friend Sam Jordan, a trans man created specifically for the show to reflect how societal attitudes towards gender have changed in the twenty years since the comic began.

“In this world post the event, gender is somewhat irrelevant,” Fletcher told Variety. “I think one of the hilarious things about this show is that post the event, Yorick can walk around without a mask on because he’s assumed to be trans, rather than pre-the event people are assumed to be cisgender. And so, I just think it flips the traditional idea of gender completely on its head.”

Rounding out the ensemble cast is Amber Tamblyn (Joan of Arcadia) as Kimberley, Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy) as Nora Brady and Diana Bang (The Interview) as Dr. Allison Mann.

To reflect the female-focused theme of the series, many women have key roles behind the scenes also – including an all-female directing team for the first season.

What is Y: The Last Man about?

Y: The Last Man is based on the acclaimed comic book series of the same name from DC’s adult-oriented Vertigo brand, which ran for sixty issues between 2002 and 2008.

Much like the comics, the TV series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious cataclysmic event simultaneously kills every mammal with a Y chromosome – a gender-focused Thanos snap if you will.

However one cisgender man, Yorick Brown, and his pet capuchin monkey Ampersand somehow survive, and the series follows Yorick as he traverses this new world where survivors – led by his mother Jennifer as the newly-appointed President – struggle with loss while attempting to restore society.

While the gender binary divide is essentially removed, the series will explore how social divisions continue to manifest based on race, sexual orientation, politics and wealth. Showrunner Eliza Clark has also explained that the show will quite explicitly reflect the large gender disparity in several essential industries.

“Basically what I learned is that our entire economy runs on trucks”, Clark told Variety. “So, if you’re living in a city, you know when to go to a grocery store that grocery store needs two deliveries a day to be stocked for the amount of people who are shopping [at] it, and they don’t have storage. I think five per cent of truck drivers are women.”

Y: The Last Man will be released on Star on Disney Plus on 22nd September 2021.