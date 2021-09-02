How to watch Feyenoord’s new documentary series

A documentary about Dutch football club Feyenoord would be a major occasion at any time – but is particularly timely now as the programme will cover the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the team.

Feyenoord is of course one of the most successful clubs in Dutch football, winning 15 Eredivisie titles and 13 KNVB Cups as well as one European Cup and two UEFA Cups internationally.

Filmed over the 2020/21 season, this Disney Plus Star Original series captures the club at a unique moment in its 113-year history, following managers, players and supporters who all struggled with the pandemic while giving their utmost to ensure a brighter future for the Rotterdam club.

Here’s everything you need to know about That One Word: Feyenoord, which will bring fans closer to the club than ever before.

How to watch That One Word: Feyenoord

That One Word: Feyenoord is an original series exclusive to Star on Disney Plus.

Streaming has produced several stellar sports documentaries recently including Amazon’s Never Give In and Netflix’s The Last Dance, and That One Word: Feyenoord is one of the first entries – and likely not the last – from Disney Plus

Star is a free add-on section to Disney Plus housing more mature content from Disney’s creative studios. To tune in, you need a subscription to Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90.

That One Word: Feyenoord release date

That One Word: Feyenoord debuted on Star on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st September 2021.

However, only the premiere episode was available at launch – the remaining instalments will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

That One Word: Feyenoord plot

Much like other football documentaries such as Sunderland ‘Til I Die, That One Word: Feyenoord follows the trials and tribulations of the titular team over a single football season.

However, this was not just any football season, but 2020/21 – when the COVID-19 pandemic loomed large over the entire year and spectators were limited.

Opening its doors to the public for the the first time in its 113 year history, this documentary gives unprecedented access to not only the players but also the coach, managers and supporters who all had to learn how to operate differently during the crisis.

Featuring unique footage captured in the locker rooms and boardrooms as well as the pitch, this historic behind-the-scenes series will chart a football season unlike any other – and the many people on and off the pitch who strived for a brighter future for the club.

That One Word: Feyenoord trailer

There is a trailer, but at the moment is just in Dutch. Auto-translate English captions are available, but at the very least the trailer gives a good idea of the hardships encountered both on and off the pitch that this documentary covers.

That One Word: Feyenoord will be released on Disney Plus in 2021. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90.