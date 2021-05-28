How to watch Alex Ferguson film documentary Never Give In

When it comes to football managers, few are as iconic or as successful as Sir Alex Ferguson.

It’s not surprising, therefore, that Ferguson will be the focus of an upcoming documentary film that will see the former Manchester United boss reflect on his early years as a footballer all the way up to his award-winning manager career.

Filmed by his son Jason as he was recovering from a life-threatening brain haemorrhage, it certainly looks to be a candid and intimate examination of the man who was the face of football management for over three decades.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In and how to watch it in the UK.

How to watch Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Saturday 29th May 2021.

The documentary film will also receive a limited cinema release from Thursday 27th May 2021.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In trailer

The emotional trailer features plenty of unseen archival footage and interviews with the likes of Eric Cantona:

What is Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In about?

Sir Alex Ferguson has led quite the extraordinary life – so being unable to share his stories was a very real concern after his 2018 brain haemorrhage.

“Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018,” said Ferguson when the documentary was announced.

“In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad. Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account.”

The documentary sees Ferguson recount the highs and lows of his career, from his working-class roots in Glasgow all the way up to his years at Manchester United where he earned the reputation as one of the greatest managers of all time.

It was certainly an eventful journey, with Ferguson starting as a prolific goal-scoring player at Scottish clubs including Rangers, before turning to managing where he led Aberdeen to the European Cup Winners’ Cup and then suffered a notoriously rough start at United before decades of unprecedented success.

However, the film will also provide a rare and intimate glimpse at Ferguson’s private life, including interviews with his long-term wife Cathy and his three sons.

From the world of football, big-name players such as Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan and Archie Knox will be recounting their memories of Ferguson’s fearsome but fatherly management style (with Cantona’s own documentary The United Way debuting the same week.)

See what else is on with our TV Guide and visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for more news.