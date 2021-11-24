Will there be a season 3 of Sunderland ‘Til I Die on Netflix?

Sunderland ‘Til I Die took the football world by storm when it first launched in 2018, becoming a Netflix smash-hit that earned a second season in 2020.

In a football context, the Black Cats’ demise is as tragic a tale as you’re likely to find among professional clubs in the UK, and the cameras captured every fleeting moment of ecstasy on top of the swathes of misery from a couple of seasons on Wearside.

The story begins with the club relegated to the Championship. Hopes and expectations are high that Sunderland can achieve instant promotion back to the top flight. But if everything went to plan, would it be any fun?

There are now 14 episodes between the two seasons of the show, but will there be any more to watch in the years to come?

RadioTimes.com brings you exclusive insight from the series’ creators about whether fans can expect a third season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

Will there be another season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die?

There has been no filming at the club since the 2018/19 season, with no plans to pick up the popular series.

However, production company Fulwell73 – who also produce The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Friends Reunion and the brand new All or Nothing: Juventus, streaming on Amazon Prime Video – are a company run by die-hard Sunderland fans.

In fact, their name is inspired by the iconic ‘Fulwell End’ of Sunderland’s old stadium, Roker Park, and the year of their last FA Cup triumph in 1973.

In November 2021, Ben Turner spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about a potential comeback for the series.

He said: “I’d never close the door on a season three of Sunderland ‘Til I Die, though, as a Sunderland fan, watching this season fall apart is slightly less painful than when you are in there filming!

“I would love to be able to show how wonderful it is when Sunderland have a successful season.”

Back when season twpo aired, Turner’s partner-in-crime and fellow executive producer Leo Pearlman – also a lifelong Sunderland fan – teased a potential season three in years to come: “Never say never. You never know.

“I think that after all we’ve been through, we could do with something positive, and you can’t ever guarantee at Sunderland that will be the case. We’ll see.”

What happened in Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2?

Season two follows the club’s journey in League One during the 2018/19 campaign, only their second ever voyage outside the top two tiers of English football in their 140-year history.

Following relegation from the Championship, the club are taken over by new chairman Stewart Donald and director Charlie Methven, and they set about transforming the club from the inside out.

Results on the pitch nudged Sunderland into a terrific position by Christmas in 2018, but the wheels begin to fly off after a doomed January transfer window saw top scorer Josh Maja leave for a minimal fee and misfiring striker Will Grigg arrive for a League One record fee.

Sunderland reach a lower league cup final at Wembley, only to lose on penalties, but greater heartbreak is in store.

The Black Cats return to Wembley in the play-off final against Charlton – a rematch of an iconic 4-4 play-off encounter in 1998 – and are defeated by a 95th-minute strike leaving them stuck in League One for another year at least.

