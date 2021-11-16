All or Nothing: Juventus release date, trailer and news about Amazon Prime Video doc

Juventus are the latest football club to come under the microscope with the cameras following their every move for a brand new All or Nothing Amazon Prime Video series.

All or Nothing: Juventus hits screens around the world in November and will retell the story of a tumultuous 2020/21 campaign for the Old Lady.

Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo took charge of his former club following the departure of Maurizio Sarri one month prior to the new campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also still a Juventus player for the whole season and features as part of the documentary.

Fans and neutrals alike will be keen to peek behind the curtain at one of the most historic football clubs in the world, through the highs and lows.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything there is to know about All or Nothing: Juventus, coming soon to Amazon Prime Video, including release date and trailer.

All or Nothing: Juventus release date

All or Nothing: Juventus will be released on Thursday 25th November 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Of course, by the time the documentary is released, plenty has changed at the club, as you will no doubt see in the series.

How to watch All or Nothing: Juventus

You can tune in to watch the documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What is included in the All or Nothing: Juventus documentary?

*Contains spoilers for Juventus’ 2020/21 season*

The documentary will guide viewers through Juventus’ 2020/21 campaign. It remains to be seen precisely when filming started and finished, but it is likely to be bookended by the arrival and departure of Pirlo as boss.

He arrived in the summer ahead of the delayed season due to COVID-19 to much hype and fanfare, but ultimately could only guide Juventus to fourth in Serie A as former Juventus boss Antonio Conte steered Inter to the top.

Pirlo did triumph in the Coppa Italia final towards the end of the season, and he scraped his side into the Champions League places, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to appease the hierarchy and he left the club in May 2021.

There are interviews with current players such as Ronaldo, Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa as well as Juventus legends such as Pavel Nedved and Pirlo himself.

All or Nothing: Juventus trailer

The trailer for the series really does have it all: passionate Italians raging in the dressing room, a Cristiano Ronaldo sizzle reel and Andrea Pirlo wearing a really lovely jumper.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide